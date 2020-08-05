05.08.2020 17:17:00

radius financial group appoints new Chief Financial Officer: Michael Wilberton

NORWELL, Mass., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- radius financial group inc. today announced Michael Wilberton is joining the mortgage leader as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 1, 2020. Wilberton brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management along with a deep appreciation for radius and its unique position driving their explosive growth and transformation of the residential lending market.

radius financial group appoints new Chief Financial Officer: Michael Wilberton

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Michael to radius where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact," said Keith Polaski, Co-founder of radius. "I am particularly impressed with Michael's ability to lead a financial firm in a complex, industry-leading business, while maintaining an unrelenting focus on serving and advocating for the company's customers."

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join radius," Wilberton said. "radius is leading the transformation and digitization of the mortgage banking industry. Keith and his executive team recognize and appreciate that they're revolutionizing how to make mortgages better, and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Wilberton has more than 20 years of financial management experience. At his previous role Michael was responsible for many of the company's financial strategy including cost management, capital allocation and balance sheet optimization.

Wilberton held various positions of increasing responsibility in finance at Harbor One Bank, Santander Holdings, WG Financial LP, Credit Renaissance Partners, Descap/First Albany Securities and Citizens Financial Group.

He received both his Bachelor of Arts, in Mathematics from Marist College and his Master's Degree in Finance from Brandeis University. Wilberton is a frequent guest lecturer at many universities and has numerous published articles in The Journal of Structured Finance.

About radius financial group inc.

radius financial group inc. is a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably better experience to borrowers, radius has been nationally and locally recognized for its continued growth and achievements since 1999. Headquartered in Norwell, MA, radius services Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire,  North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Visit us at www.radiusgrp.com or facebook.com/radiusgrp.

NMLS 1846; AZ Mortgage Banker License 1007396; CO Mortgage Company Registration; CT 17213; DC MLB1846; FL Lender/Servicer MLD309/MLD1562; GA 66399; ME SLM6596; MD 06-23656; MA Lender/Broker MC1846; MI 1st Broker-Lender-Servicer Registrant and 2nd Broker-Lender-Servicer Registrant FR0022397/SR0022716; NH 7986-MB; NC L-184899; PA 70433; Rhode Island Licensed Lender/Broker 20031544LL/20183611LB; SC MLS-1846; TN 187785; Texas SML Banker Registration; VA MC-6935. Equal Housing Lender.

For more information, contact:
Dustin DeMeritt, Director of Marketing
Phone: 781-742-6500, x702
E-mail: ddemeritt@radiusgrp.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radius-financial-group-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-michael-wilberton-301106777.html

SOURCE radius financial group inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.77
2.10 %
The Swatch Grp 194.70
1.04 %
UBS Group 11.09
0.82 %
CS Group 10.09
0.80 %
Geberit 515.00
0.63 %
Swiss Re 71.30
-0.64 %
Roche Hldg G 318.15
-0.92 %
Swisscom 488.20
-1.11 %
Nestle 107.90
-1.15 %
Novartis 76.13
-1.25 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15:18
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:00
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
09:04
SMI schaltet wieder einen Gang zurück
04.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Alphabet nimmt 10 Milliarden Dollar mit Anleihen auf - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street in Gewinnzone -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Die US-Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch mit schwächerer Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB