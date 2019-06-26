Radisson Collection To Launch In Asia Pacific With Restored Heritage Retreat In Australia's Blue Mountains

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group™ is proud to announce the signing of the Asia Pacific region's inaugural Radisson Collection hotel, to be located in Australia's alluring Blue Mountains.

Scheduled to open in 2023, Imperial Hotel, A Radisson Collection Hotel will mark the rebirth of one of Australia's first great "tourist hotels", which opened in 1878 and has hosted Prime Ministers and royalty, including King George V and George VI. It remains an iconic building today and the symbol of a prosperous era in Mount Victoria.

The original Imperial Hotel building will now be restored to its former glory and a collection of stylish chalets will be built in the property's 1.85-acre grounds. The architect's intention is to create a connection between past and present, blending the hotel's rich heritage with modern design elements.

Upon reopening, this characterful hotel will feature 60 keys, an elegant all-day dining restaurant, a lobby lounge, bar, gastro-pub and a well-equipped fitness center. The hotel will be positioned as a leading gastronomic destination with visiting celebrity chefs. A ballroom, outdoor terrace and marquee will create a theater for exceptional events and weddings.

Imperial Hotel, A Radisson Collection Hotel will complement the breathtaking natural beauty of the Blue Mountains, becoming the place to dine, drink, stay and socialize. The hotel is easily accessible within a one hour and forty-five minutes' drive from downtown Sydney via the Great Western Highway that connects the city with the Central West Region of New South Wales.

"The regional launch of the Radisson Collection, our newest brand, represents an important milestone in our Asia Pacific expansion strategy. Blending history with contemporary style and intuitive hospitality, this storied hotel is destined to become a genuine local landmark, whilst also complementing our existing hotels in Australia. We look forward to creating a vibrant epicenter for visitors and the local community in the Blue Mountains. This will write a new chapter in the tale of this Australian icon," said Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

"We are excited about our first project with Radisson Hotel Group, and to bring a new brand to the Australian market. Our partnership stems from a shared vision and the Group's proven expertise and management capabilities. We are confident that the Radisson Collection brand will enable us to create an alluring destination and enlivening guest experiences," said Sylvia Zhao, General Manager, One Pro Investments Pty Ltd.

Radisson Collection is a new generation of authentic, one-of-a-kind properties. Each member hotel is original but united by certain qualities, including uncommon locations, distinctive design, deep connections with their destinations and a curated selection of local insider activities.

Imperial Hotel, A Radisson Collection Hotel will complement Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Sydney, another famous Australian heritage hotel, offering opportunities for outstanding two-center holidays in New South Wales.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with seven distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. Radisson Hotel Group's portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings places its guests and their needs at the heart of its offer and treats every meeting or event as more than just a date on the calendar. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and our signature Yes I Can! service spirit.

More than 95,000 global team members work for Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

