Radisson Collection to Debut in New Zealand with Stylish New Hotel in Queenstown CBD

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group today announced the introduction of stylish and sophisticated hospitality to New Zealand, with the signing of the country's inaugural Radisson Collection hotel in Queenstown.

The launch of Radisson Collection forms part of a strategic expansion of Radisson Hotel Group's brands in New Zealand; the Group also recently announced plans to open its first Radisson Blu, Radisson RED and Park Inn by Radisson hotels in the country, giving guests a fresh choice of world-class accommodation.

Scheduled to open in Q1, 2022, Radisson Collection Hotel, Queenstown will be a beautiful new boutique hotel commanding a prime location on the corner of Brecon Street and Man Street, in the buzzing epicenter of the city. Just a short stroll from a vibrant mix of shops, restaurants and cafes, and close to the famous Skyline Queenstown gondola, the hotel will provide guests an inside track on Queenstown's lively urban scene.

The hotel will feature 61 elegantly appointed rooms, including studios, suites, corner suites and a stunning penthouse, all crafted with a creative design concept that blends contemporary style with the area's rich heritage. The onsite restaurant will showcase fresh local and seasonal produce, while the day spa will allow guests to relax and re-energize.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Queenstown is being developed by Augusta who since inception in 2001 has grown to become one of New Zealand's leading and largest property fund managers with NZD 2 billion (USD 1.25 billion) of assets under management, across New Zealand and Australia. The Radisson Collection hotel development will form one of Augusta's key assets in its open-ended Tourism Fund which will launch to retail investors in the Australasian market in the first quarter of 2020.

"With its dramatic scenery, cosmopolitan vibe and wealth of activities, Queenstown is one of New Zealand's most alluring destinations. Nestled in the heart of the CBD, the new Radisson Collection hotel will allow guests to discover the spirit of this dynamic city, with its friendly atmosphere and alfresco lifestyle. We look forward to introducing this new concept to New Zealand, as part of our multi-brand expansion in this captivating country," commented Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

"We are delighted to work with Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's most renowned and respected hospitality companies. This is an exciting opportunity to bring the Radisson Collection to New Zealand for the first time; this brand is perfectly suited to Queenstown and the project is set to elevate the standard of top-tier accommodation in the city. Queenstown is a thriving economic center and airport passenger numbers, guest nights and annual visitor spend has continued to grow over the past five years. Ongoing sector growth is expected and our strategic collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group places us well to capitalize on this." said Mark Francis, Founder, Augusta Capital.

Nestled on the banks of Lake Wakatipu, surrounded by the spectacular Southern Alps, Queenstown is a haven of outdoor adventure, with a wide range of leisure options including hiking, skiing, and sky diving.

The city is also easily accessible, with direct international flights from several major Australian cities and one-stop connections to Asia Pacific and beyond. Tourism is of critical importance to the New Zealand economy and investment in infrastructure is essential in harnessing the benefits of growth in the sector. Queenstown is the fastest growing tourism destination in New Zealand, with over two million visitors per annum. This makes it the perfect setting for the country's first Radisson Collection hotel, which is dedicated to providing personalized stays in prestigious locations across the globe.

