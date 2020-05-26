Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 13:37:00

Radiko Announces New Key Board Nomination and Details Regarding its Annual General Meeting

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Cannabrands Inc. dba Radiko Holdings (CSE: RDKO) (the "Company") is very pleased to announce that Renee Gagnon has agreed to be nominated for election to its Board of Directors at the next annual meeting of shareholders. 

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company commented: "It is with great pleasure that we make this announcement today. I am grateful to our General Counsel, Scott Reeves, for introducing me to Renee, and I am certain her vast experience and resources will significantly contribute to the Company's advancement.  Ms. Gagnon is a force in the world of legal cannabis, and we very much look forward to having her on our team."

Renee is a serial entrepreneur and cannabis pioneer. She is both the first transgender CEO of a publicly traded cannabis company and the first female one. Emerald Health was the 4th Federally sanctioned Licensed Producer in Canada, and at its peak broke $1B CAD market cap.  Renee has made use of her decade of Federal licensing experience (four licenses to date), and most recently founded a Canadian psychedelic startup. 

While standing in nomination for Radiko's Board of Directors, Renee is eager to work alongside the Company and continue her mission of advancing every aspect of the legal cannabis industry while providing opportunities for women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color. Ms Gagnon commented: "Steve and I share the belief that diversity at every level of an organization is paramount to building and supporting a well-rounded team. I have deep respect for the leadership at Radiko and believe strongly that they are poised for growth.  I'm delighted to be joining their Board and eager to lend my expertise."

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that an Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) of International Cannabrands Inc. dba Radiko Holdings will be held virtually on Monday, June 29, 2020. Shareholders will be entitled to participate and vote at the Meeting.  Materials related to the meeting will be mailed to shareholders on May 26, 2020, and will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.radikoholdings.com.

About Radiko Holdings

International Cannabrands Inc. dba Radiko Holdings (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Company's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Company believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

International Cannabrands Contact:
Steve Gormley
Chief Executive Officer
International Cannabrands, Ltd.
12655 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA, 90066
Ph: +1-(323)-828-4321 or steve.gormley@intlcannabrands.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Burwell
Vice President
The Howard Group
#350, 318 - 11 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2
Ph: +1-(403)-221-0915 or dave@howardgroupinc.com

Media Inquiries: media@intlcannabrands.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiko-announces-new-key-board-nomination-and-details-regarding-its-annual-general-meeting-301065073.html

SOURCE International Cannabrands Inc.

