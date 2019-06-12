12.06.2019 01:16:00

Radiation Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Radiation Therapy Market: Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global radiation therapy market. Increase in patient population, expansion of health care infrastructure, and technological advancements are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The global radiation therapy market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on type, end user, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.

This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiation therapy market.

Global Radiation Therapy Market: Key Segment
Based on type, the global radiation therapy market has been segmented into external-beam radiation therapy and internal radiation therapy.The external-beam radiation therapy segment has been divided into conformal radiation therapy, proton beam therapy, image guided radiation therapy, and others.

The internal radiation therapy segment has been bifurcated into brachytherapy and systemic radiation therapy.The segments have been analyzed based on available radiation therapy systems used, and cost-effectiveness of treatment.

In terms of end-user, the global market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Radiation Therapy Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global radiation therapy market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report
The report profiles major players in the global radiation therapy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Varian Medical Systems, Elekta AB, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Accuray Incorporated, Isoray, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., ViewRay, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The global radiation therapy market has been segmented as below:

Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Type
External-beam Radiation Therapy
Conformal Radiation Therapy
Proton Beam Therapy
Image Guided Radiation Therapy
Stereotactic Radiation Therapy
Internal Radiation Therapy
Brachytherapy
Systemic Radiation Therapy

Others Global Radiation Therapy Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others

Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa

