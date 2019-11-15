+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 02:18:00

Radiate Holdco, LLC Releases Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiate Holdco, LLC ("Radiate") announced today that it released its third quarter 2019 financial results on its secure investor website. The financial results were provided in accordance with the terms of the Indentures governing Radiate's 6.625% Senior Notes due 2025 and 6.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (together, the "Notes").

Radiate will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The dial-in information for the call will be posted to Radiate's secure investor website. During the conference call, representatives of Radiate will discuss and answer questions concerning the company's business and financial matters.

Access to the financial results and conference call will be limited to holders and beneficial owners of the Notes, qualified prospective investors in the Notes, holders of Radiate's term loan, and certain security analysts and market makers. Radiate will post all of its reports required to be furnished pursuant to the Indenture governing the Notes on its secure investor website maintained by Intralinks.  Reports will also be posted to Syndtrak for term loan holders.  If you meet one or more of the criteria set forth above and would like to access, but have not yet been granted access to, the secure investor website, please contact Radiate's contact below.

Contact details:
Radiate Contact: Jamie Hill, SVP Finance & Treasury
Telephone: 301-531-2720
Email: James.Hill@rcn.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiate-holdco-llc-releases-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-and-to-host-conference-call-300958946.html

SOURCE Radiate Holdco, LLC

