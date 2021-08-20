SMI 12’412 0.1%  SPI 15’917 0.2%  Dow 35’084 0.5%  DAX 15’793 0.2%  Euro 1.0725 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’145 0.5%  Gold 1’783 0.2%  Bitcoin 44’456 3.7%  Dollar 0.9182 -0.1%  Öl 66.0 -0.8% 
20.08.2021 17:25:00

Radiate Holdco, LLC Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiate Holdco, LLC ("Radiate") announced today that it released its second quarter 2021 financial results on its secure investor website. The financial results were provided in accordance with the terms of the Indentures governing Radiate's 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.5% Senior Notes due 2028 (together, the "Notes").

Radiate will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The dial-in information for the call will be posted to Radiate's secure investor website. During the conference call, representatives of Radiate will discuss and answer questions concerning the company's business and financial matters.

Access to the financial results and conference call will be limited to holders and beneficial owners of the Notes, qualified prospective investors in the Notes, holders of Radiate's term loan, and certain security analysts and market makers. Radiate will post all of its reports required to be furnished pursuant to the Indenture governing the Notes on its secure investor website maintained by Intralinks.  Reports will also be posted to Syndtrak for term loan holders.  If you meet one or more of the criteria set forth above and would like to access, but have not yet been granted access to, the secure investor website, please contact Radiate's contact below.

Contact details:
Radiate Contact: Jamie Hill, SVP Finance & Treasury
Telephone: 301-531-2720
Email: James.Hill@rcn.net

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiate-holdco-llc-releases-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-to-host-conference-call-301359803.html

SOURCE Radiate Holdco, LLC

﻿

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

