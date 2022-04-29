Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
30.04.2022 00:14:00

Radiate Holdco, LLC Releases Full Year 2021 Financial Results

PRINCETON, N.J., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiate Holdco, LLC ("Radiate") announced today that it released its full year 2021 financial results on its secure investor website. The financial results were provided in accordance with the terms of the Indentures governing Radiate's 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.5% Senior Notes due 2028 (together, the "Notes").

Radiate will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 6, 2022. The dial-in information for the call will be posted to Radiate's secure investor website. During the conference call, representatives of Radiate will discuss and answer questions concerning the company's business and financial matters.

Access to the financial results and conference call will be limited to holders and beneficial owners of the Notes, qualified prospective investors in the Notes, holders of Radiate's term loan, and certain security analysts and market makers. Radiate will post all of its reports required to be furnished pursuant to the Indenture governing the Notes on its secure investor website maintained by Intralinks. Reports will also be posted to Syndtrak for term loan holders. If you meet one or more of the criteria set forth above and would like to access, but have not yet been granted access to, the secure investor website, please contact Radiate's contact below.

Contact details:
Radiate Contact: Jamie Hill, SVP Finance & Treasury
Telephone: 301-531-2720
Email: James.Hill@rcn.net

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiate-holdco-llc-releases-full-year-2021-financial-results-301536655.html

SOURCE Radiate Holdco, LLC

