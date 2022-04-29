|
30.04.2022 00:14:00
PRINCETON, N.J., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiate Holdco, LLC ("Radiate") announced today that it released its full year 2021 financial results on its secure investor website. The financial results were provided in accordance with the terms of the Indentures governing Radiate's 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.5% Senior Notes due 2028 (together, the "Notes").
Radiate will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 6, 2022. The dial-in information for the call will be posted to Radiate's secure investor website. During the conference call, representatives of Radiate will discuss and answer questions concerning the company's business and financial matters.
Access to the financial results and conference call will be limited to holders and beneficial owners of the Notes, qualified prospective investors in the Notes, holders of Radiate's term loan, and certain security analysts and market makers. Radiate will post all of its reports required to be furnished pursuant to the Indenture governing the Notes on its secure investor website maintained by Intralinks. Reports will also be posted to Syndtrak for term loan holders. If you meet one or more of the criteria set forth above and would like to access, but have not yet been granted access to, the secure investor website, please contact Radiate's contact below.
Contact details:
Radiate Contact: Jamie Hill, SVP Finance & Treasury
Telephone: 301-531-2720
Email: James.Hill@rcn.net
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiate-holdco-llc-releases-full-year-2021-financial-results-301536655.html
SOURCE Radiate Holdco, LLC
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Twitter Übernahme – Auswirkungen auf Kryptos? | BX Swiss TV
Der breite Markt ist momentan enorm volatil. Gründe dafür sind unter anderem der Ukraine Krieg, die Lieferkettenproblematik hervorgerufen durch das Coronavirus in Shanghai und der langfristige Zinsanstieg. Kryptowährungen hingegen, verhalten sich aktuell eher unauffällig. Woran das liegt, beantwortet Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO bei Asset Management Switzerland AG im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt Dr. Torsten Dennin, was die Korrelationen zwischen Techaktien und Kryptowährungen sind und gibt einen Ausblick auf die Entwicklung des Bitcoins in den nächsten Wochen und Monaten.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.04.22
|Schroders: Kündigt die Zinsstrukturkurve eine Rezession an?
|27.04.22
|Schroders: Ist Ihr digitaler Fussabdruck ein Reputationsrisiko?
|26.04.22
|Schroders: Tag der Erde 2022 - Q&A: Alles, was Sie wissen müssen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison liefert Impulse: SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen geben deutlich nach -- Asiens Börsen ziehen letztlich an - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der Wall Street-Handel war am Freitag von Gewinnmitnahmen geprägt. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten zum Wochenausklang Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}