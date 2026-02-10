Radiant Logistics, Inc Reveals Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Radiant Logistics, Inc (RLGT) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.31 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $6.47 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Radiant Logistics, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $8.08 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.3% to $232.13 million from $264.54 million last year.

Radiant Logistics, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.31 Mln. vs. $6.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $232.13 Mln vs. $264.54 Mln last year.