Radiant Logistics Aktie

15.09.2025 23:42:03

Radiant Logistics, Inc Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Radiant Logistics, Inc (RLGT) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $7.5 million

The company's bottom line totaled $7.5 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $4.4 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Radiant Logistics, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $5.5 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $220.6 million from $206.0 million last year.

Radiant Logistics, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.5 Mln. vs. $4.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $220.6 Mln vs. $206.0 Mln last year.