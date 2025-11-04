Radian Group Inc Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $141.44 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $151.89 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $303.18 million from $313.38 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $141.44 Mln. vs. $151.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $303.18 Mln vs. $313.38 Mln last year.