04.11.2025 23:39:52
Radian Group Inc Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $141.44 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $151.89 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $303.18 million from $313.38 million last year.
Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $141.44 Mln. vs. $151.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $303.18 Mln vs. $313.38 Mln last year.
