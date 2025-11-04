Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’289 0.4%  SPI 17’037 0.3%  Dow 47’085 -0.5%  DAX 23’949 -0.8%  Euro 0.9303 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’660 -0.3%  Gold 3’932 -1.7%  Bitcoin 81’844 -4.9%  Dollar 0.8102 0.3%  Öl 64.3 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Novo Nordisk legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Fresenius-Aktie zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: BMW-Aktie stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Vonovia-Aktie stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Radian Group Aktie 815337 / US7502361014

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.11.2025 23:39:52

Radian Group Inc Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Radian Group
27.48 CHF 0.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $141.44 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $151.89 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $303.18 million from $313.38 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $141.44 Mln. vs. $151.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $303.18 Mln vs. $313.38 Mln last year.