20.11.2019 12:01:00

RadarFirst Launches Incident Risk Assessment Simulator

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RadarFirst announced today the availability of a free, web-based interactive simulator that automatically assesses the risk of common data privacy incidents to demonstrate the efficiency, consistency, and risk mitigation benefits of its purpose-built technology. The simulator leverages Radar's patented multi-factor risk assessment engine that produces a risk score based on the severity of an incident and the sensitivity of the affected personal data to recommend specific actions regarding notification obligations for applicable jurisdictions.

RadarFirst Logo (PRNewsfoto/RadarFirst)

Discover the efficiency of automation in incident risk assessment

Global data breach notification regulations differ in their reporting obligations when personal information is disclosed, creating complexity for privacy and legal professionals and their teams. Making an objective data breach notification decision within stringent regulatory and contractual timeframes is complex and time-critical, with significant reputational and financial risks for non-compliance and missed deadlines. The interactive simulator from RadarFirst demonstrates how automation in incident response eliminates the subjectivity and inconsistency inherent in manual approaches, accelerates the decision-making process, and cuts incident response efforts in half.

Earlier this year RadarFirst released Breach Law Radar, a free, in-depth and up-to-date regulatory research platform that helps organizations stay current with global data breach notification regulations. Combined, these resources allow privacy officers and their teams to experience technology that is purpose-built for incident response management.

"As new and amended data breach laws continue to emerge and disclosures of personal data continue to rise, organizations are facing an imperative to find new ways to efficiently, consistently, and defensibly address their incident response challenges," said Mahmood Sher-Jan, CEO of RadarFirst. "The risk assessment simulator from RadarFirst provides a glimpse into the full-featured Radar platform, the only solution with automated risk scoring and breach notification decision support."

Learn more about the power of purpose-built technology to cut incident response efforts in half: https://breach-engine.radarfirst.com/

About RadarFirst
In today's world of increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations, RadarFirst offers innovative software solutions to data privacy challenges. With Radar, the patented SaaS-based incident response management platform, organizations make consistent, defensible breach notification decisions in half the time. The Radar Breach Guidance Engine™ profiles and scores data privacy incidents and generates incident-specific notification guidance to help ensure compliance with data breach laws as well as contractual notification obligations. Privacy leaders around the globe rely on RadarFirst for an efficient, consistent, and defensible solution for privacy incident response. Learn more at radarfirst.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radarfirst-launches-incident-risk-assessment-simulator-300961526.html

SOURCE RadarFirst

