Rad Power Bikes Builds Their Most Affordable and Adaptable Ebike Yet

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help free people from their cars, Rad Power ® Bikes introduces its lowest priced model yet - the RadRunner™ electric utility bike. It's packed with useful features that make it part two-seater moped, part electric cargo bike all for $1,299.

"Sitting in the car is frustrating, bad for your health and bad for the environment. We know that people want an easier, faster, and greener way to get around, but cost and practicality are their biggest roadblocks," said Mike Radenbaugh, Founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes. "We built the RadRunner to be effective and fun at a price point that will introduce more people to ebikes, likely for the first time."

The utility ebike has multiple riding modes with a load capacity of 300 pounds, including 120 pounds on the extended rear deck. The deck can carry cargo accessories, or convert into scooter-style seating with a patent-pending driver seat and Passenger Package, which includes a rear seat, folding foot pegs, and protective wheel skirt.

"The rear seat is elevated to give the passenger visibility around the driver, bringing them into the action like never before," said Radenbaugh. "The driver can position the seat low to seamlessly integrate with the rear seat or raise it up for full leg extension when riding solo."

Exclusive 20-inch by 3.3-inch wide multi-terrain tires provide urban comfort and off-road stability. The semi-fat tires are custom-made by the worldwide leader of bike tires, Kenda, in their first one-off creation for a single brand. "We needed a completely new tire to support the different functions of the RadRunner," said Radenbaugh. "The tires have an extra ply of material and higher load rating than a standard bike tire, plus a built in tire liner and reflective sidewall striping."

A single-speed drivetrain is the centerpiece of the RadRunner's simplicity. "There are fewer moving pieces on this single-speed drivetrain, which creates a carefree riding experience with minimal maintenance. Riders can quickly get up to speed with the geared hub motor, twist-grip, on-demand power, and four levels of pedal assistance," said Radenbaugh.

Further streamlined elements include upright handlebars, dual-leg kickstand, rigid fork, and LED control readout. The utility ebike is compatible with the brand's collection of universal accessories, as well as a new Center Console accessory that adds storage space, phone and cup holders in a central location.

Their eighth model, the RadRunner retains a number of tried and tested features from Rad Power Bikes' lineup, including a powerful geared hub motor (750W in U.S., 500W in Canada, and 250W in Europe), long-range 48V 14 Ah Lithium-Ion battery for 25-45 miles of range per charge, and integrated headlight, taillight, and brakelight.

"We don't just build ebikes, we build problem-solvers. Our approach to product development is to find ways to add value in new places while tweaking existing features based on years of experience and direct rider feedback," said Radenbaugh. "The RadRunner is the culmination of everything we've done and stand for, and is a stepping stone to even more radical designs in the future."

The RadRunner will be available for purchase in the U.S. for $1,299 USD on Sept. 10, and in Canada and Europe for $1,799 CAD and €1.199 EUR respectively in late-September. Its Passenger Package and Center Console accessories are sold separately for $99 USD each. For more details visit www.radpowerbikes.com .

About Rad Power ® Bikes

Rad Power Bikes is the largest ebike brand in North America. Founded in 2007, the global consumer direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and goods move. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters and operates international offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Utrecht, the Netherlands. The team of passionate ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs create ebikes that are built for everything and priced for everyone.

