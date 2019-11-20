+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 16:43:00

RACO publishes white paper on Cloud-Based SCADA capabilities

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RACO Manufacturing and Engineering Co., a leading provider of field-proven remote monitoring, reporting and alarm notification systems, has published a new white paper, "Information Delivery for Remote Monitoring Systems." The paper analyzes how remote monitoring systems function on a variety of communication platforms, from traditional landlines through the most advanced Cloud-Based SCADA systems. This paper extends a previous white paper that explored earlier technologies.

RACO Logo

Readers will learn how Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) technologies have evolved to keep up with changes in telecommunications and consumer demands. A detailed chart indicates the functionalities available in systems built on landline, cellular wireless, Cloud-Based Alarm and Cloud-Based SCADA systems. Functionalities examined include service availability, installation requirements, alarm notifications, inquiry on demand, future proofing and costs, among others.

The paper also includes a reference guide to help readers evaluate how their priorities align with their options.

Download the free white paper at racoman.com/pressreleases.html

About RACO Manufacturing and Engineering Co.
Since 1948, RACO Manufacturing and Engineering Co. of Emeryville, California has provided state-of-the-art remote monitoring systems for municipality, industry and government remote critical assets. With more than 65,000 installations and counting, RACO's field-proven systems for alarm notification, data logging, reporting and control continue to put them ahead of an ever-changing technology landscape. Learn more at www.RACOMAN.com and www.AlarmAgent.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raco-publishes-white-paper-on-cloud-based-scada-capabilities-300962178.html

SOURCE RACO Manufacturing and Engineering Co.

