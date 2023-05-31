Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rackspace Technology Aktie
31.05.2023

Rackspace Technology Wins Excellence in Server and Storage Sales, Americas Award

Rackspace Technology
1.47 USD -4.97%
The award recognizes achievements in server and storage solutions for customers

SAN ANTONIO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has received a Dell Technologies 2023 Global Partner of the Year Award for Excellence in Server and Storage Sales, Americas for achievements in exceptional server and storage solutions for our customers.

"This achievement represents our 20-plus year relationship with Dell providing exceptional server and storage solutions for our customers,” said Adrianna Bustamante, Vice President of Private Cloud Partnerships, Rackspace Technology. "Our strong alliance is based on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to customer success. We’re proud to collaborate with Dell Technologies to accelerate these journeys and drive innovation in private cloud environments.”

Click here for more information on Rackspace Technology Storage Solutions.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


