Rackspace Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings on March 12, 2024

SAN ANTONIO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Marino, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (March 12, 2024) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.



Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

To obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI01e651a628314f96ba04ab3fe5146f8f. Registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Sagar Hebbar, ir@rackspace.com

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com