26.01.2022 15:00:00
Rackspace Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on Tuesday, February 22, 2022
SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, President and Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (February 22, 2022) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:
Via Zoom:
https://rackspace.zoom.us/j/95750453932?pwd=Q21HWis1T1k5UEQvemI2NlFEREp5UT09
Password: 112067
Via telephone (listen only mode):
+1 408 638 0968 (US Toll)
+1 646 558 8656 (US Toll)
+1 647 374 4685 (Canada)
+44 (0) 20 3695 0088 (United Kingdom Toll)
Webinar ID: 957 5045 3932
Additional International numbers are also available: https://rackspace.zoom.us/u/adk8d0mzAo
The conference call will also be webcast on the Company’s website at: ir.rackspace.com
An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at ir.rackspace.com.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer’s cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.
Contact: Joe Crivelli, Rackspace Technology Investor Relations, IR@rackspace.com
