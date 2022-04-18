Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Rackspace Technology Aktie
18.04.2022

Rackspace Technology to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, President, and Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (May 10, 2022) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

Via Zoom:
https://rackspace.zoom.us/j/95750453932?pwd=Q21HWis1T1k5UEQvemI2NlFEREp5UT09

Password: 112067

Via telephone (listen only mode):

+1 408 638 0968 (US Toll)
+1 646 558 8656 (US Toll)
+1 647 374 4685 (Canada)
+44 (0) 20 3695 0088 (United Kingdom Toll)
Webinar ID: 957 5045 3932

Additional International numbers are also available: https://rackspace.zoom.us/u/adk8d0mzAo

The conference call will also be webcast on the Company’s website at: ir.rackspace.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at ir.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer’s cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.

Contact: Joe Crivelli, Rackspace Technology Investor Relations, IR@rackspace.com


