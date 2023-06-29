Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rackspace Technology Partners with Google Cloud to offer Cutting-edge Generative AI Services and Solutions using the FAIR Practice

Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace and the global Generative AI Google Cloud Center of Excellence combine to help enterprises realize the full potential of AI

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, and Google Cloud, today announced a significant expansion of their partnership. Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) for Google Cloud is dedicated to accelerating the secure, responsible, and sustainable adoption of generative AI solutions in enterprises across all industries.

"This partnership is a force multiplier to accelerate the pragmatic and secure use-case-based adoption of generative AI in businesses across all industries,” said Srini Koushik, Rackspace CTO and global lead for FAIR. "With FAIR, Rackspace and Google Cloud are building on our shared values of putting the customer first, commitment to sustainability and technology innovation to align our offerings, multicloud capabilities, and highly skilled cloud workforce with Google Cloud’s industry-leading AI capabilities to help our customers harness the true power of generative AI in a secure, responsible and human-friendly manner.”

"Generative AI has the potential to improve how businesses fundamentally operate in every industry,” said Jim Anderson, Vice President NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. "Rackspace’s launch of FAIR for Google Cloud will provide businesses with the expertise needed to deploy new AI capabilities safely, responsibly, and quickly.”

The Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace (FAIR)
FAIR for Google Cloud is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and pragmatic use of AI technologies using Google Cloud. FAIR has identified over 100 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several first-of-a-kind implementations for our customers across the globe. FAIR provides three unique services to help lean into the transformative power of generative AI:

  • FAIR Ideate: An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for generative AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption.

  • FAIR Incubate: An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise's first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes.

  • FAIR Industrialize: A systematic effort to transform the AI solution into a product, implementing governance, defining metrics, and optimizing the AI model and Distributed Cloud Infrastructure for continuous improvement.

As a long-standing Google Cloud customer, Rackspace has used FAIR to implement Rackspace Intelligent Co-pilot for the Enterprise (Rackspace ICE™). Rackspace ICE is an AI Duet that boosts the productivity and effectiveness of go-to-market teams. It harnesses the power of AI to automate routine tasks, identify warm leads, surface relevant data and content, and provide real-time contextualized analytics for hyper-personalized customer interactions.

Rackspace is also using FAIR to develop RITA™ (Rackspace’s Intelligent Technology Assistant). RITA is an interactive chatbot that uses the latest language models to answer text IT service requests, enhance self-service capabilities for inquiries, request new hardware or software, reset forgotten passwords, and answer questions on IT and security policies. In addition, the solution links the response to the specific sections of the source documents for resolution. "When we deploy RITA, we expect an 80% decrease in tickets, making Rackers more productive while allowing us to deploy talent to other areas of IT,” said Scott Sanders, CIO for Rackspace Technology. "What's even better is that with Google’s latest innovations, we can inject language translation and easily introduce other interaction modalities into our solutions.”

Click here to learn more about FAIR for Google Cloud and unlocking limitless creativity with the power of generative AI.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


