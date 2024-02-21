Rackspace Technology Participates in ViVE 2024 to Discuss Healthcare Technology Interoperability and Revolutionizing Digital Health Strategies

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'421 -0.3%  SPI 14'905 -0.3%  Dow 38'528 -0.1%  DAX 17'105 0.2%  Euro 0.9517 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'770 0.2%  Gold 2'025 0.1%  Bitcoin 45'066 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8801 -0.2%  Öl 82.6 0.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156OC Oerlikon Corporation81682Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Temenos1245391Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
UBS-Aktie in Grün: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die UBS-Aktie
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zu Dollar und Franken kaum verändert
Tesla-Aktie dennoch im Plus: So geht es mit Teslas Plänen nach dem Nein der Bürger zur Erweiterung in Grünheide weiter
Einnahmen von 8,5 Milliarden US-Dollar: Jeff Bezos verkauft letztes Aktienpaket des NASDAQ-Titels Amazon
Ausblick: Moderna stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Rackspace Technology Aktie [Valor: 56073566 / ISIN: US7501021056]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.02.2024 17:16:00

Rackspace Technology Participates in ViVE 2024 to Discuss Healthcare Technology Interoperability and Revolutionizing Digital Health Strategies

finanzen.net zero Rackspace Technology-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Rackspace Technology
1.96 USD 1.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Curated event for digital health decisions focusing on the business of healthcare to seamlessly orchestrate a patient-centric ecosystem

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud solutions company, today announced its participation in ViVE 2024! February 25 - 28, 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. ViVE is the premier, curated event experience for digital health decision-makers focusing on the business of healthcare.

"Today, our robust solutions portfolio serves more than 2,500 healthcare organizations. Through years of experience innovating across all leading cloud platforms, our customers know they can trust our unbiased expertise," said Jason Jones, Senior Client Partner Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Healthcare Solutions delivers better patient outcomes across the healthcare value chain; organizations are focused on transformation to address patient needs, preferences, and values while improving outcomes and reducing costs. Whether you're a healthcare provider, payer, life sciences group, or healthcare services organization, Rackspace Technology can guide you toward increased efficiency, reduced costs, and data-centric decision-making."

Jones will be moderating a session on "interoperability" with Dr. Zafar Chaundry, CIO of Seattle Children's Hospital, and Abhijit Gupta, Founder & CEO - of Fold Health.

Seattle Children's Hospital engaged Rackspace Technology to host and manage its Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR). Rackspace provides a fully managed Private Cloud infrastructure solution for three Epic environments. The managed hosting infrastructure allows the hospital system to focus on high-value strategic initiatives that better patient care and optimize the business of serving the Pacific Northwest community.

About Rackspace Technology ViVE 2024! Participation
Future-Ready Cloud Healthcare Solutions at ViVE 2024!
What: ViVE 2024! 
When: February 25 - 28, 2024
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center
Rackspace, Seattle Children's Hospital, and Fold Health Session on Interoperability: 

  • Monday, February 26 at 10:20 am at Booth #2624 
  • Join us to learn how to revolutionize your digital health strategy, discover how to seamlessly integrate healthcare cloud solutions, position your organization for success with a tailored, patient-centric ecosystem, and embrace innovation with an agile technology approach that meets tomorrow's challenges today. 

About ViVE 2024!
ViVE is the premier, curated event experience for digital health decision-makers focusing on the business of healthcare. ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME and the marketplace of HLTH to create a digital health event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare - bringing together C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, policymakers, the patient community, and solution providers.

About Rackspace Technology 
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies. 

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Rackspace Technology

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:52 BTIC on Cryptocurrency futures ‒ Frequently Asked Questions
13:17 Bitcoin Kurs steigt zwischenzeitlich über 53.000 Dollar – Volatilität bleibt hoch
09:36 SG-Marktüberblick: 21.02.2024
09:13 SMI sticht alle aus
09:00 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
07:26 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Konsolidierung hält an
20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
20.02.24 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sanofi
20.02.24 Discount Zertifikat mit Barriere
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'890.79 19.70 BVSSMU
Short 12'128.96 13.94 F1SSMU
Short 12'595.42 8.86 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'421.15 21.02.2024 17:07:26
Long 10'942.18 19.05 SSRM2U
Long 10'723.04 13.94 SSQMTU
Long 10'269.04 9.00 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: NVIDIA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Rally von Super Micro Computer-Aktie masslos übertrieben? Wells Fargo-Analyst zeigt sich skeptisch
Oerlikon-Aktie springt dennoch an: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2023 klar weniger Gewinn und kürzt Dividende
Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA erteilt Roche-Mittel Xolair erweiterte Zulassung bei Nahrungsmittelallergien
Temenos-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Temenos steigert 2023 Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Vorwürfe von Hindenburg Research erneut zurückgewiesen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert am Mittwochmittag nordwärts
Palo Alto-Aktie drastisch abgestraft: Palo Alto Networks senkt Umsatzausblick
Rheinmetall-Aktie erstmals über 400 Euro gehandelt: UBS zieht Rheinmetall-Kursziel deutlich nach oben an
Bank of America warnt: USA, China und Europa "entkoppeln" sich immer mehr voneinander
VP Bank-Chefökonom Thomas Gitzel erwartet in diesem Jahr keine Leitzinssenkung der SNB

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit