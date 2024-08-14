Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rackspace Technology Aktie
14.08.2024

Rackspace Technology Helps TrueData Achieve Cloud Cost Reduction on AWS

Rackspace achieves strategic cost-savings for TrueData, resulting in improved business outcomes

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced it is working with TrueData, the leader in providing first-party data for advertisers, publishers, and AdTech firms, to achieve cloud and data storage cost savings that can be invested in innovative new services for its clients.

Founded in 2013, TrueData is a leader in independent omnichannel identity resolution. The company connects individuals and households to digital devices and empowers businesses to enhance and leverage first-party data for improved business outcomes.

Focused on profitability while maintaining innovation, TrueData quickly identified the need for better visibility into cloud spending and cost optimization as growth brought increasing infrastructure costs. Substantial costs from a third-party data warehouse added an obstacle to cost savings, so TrueData partnered with Rackspace Technology to identify opportunities to optimize cloud cost savings.

Rackspace Technology implemented Optimizer+ for TrueData, providing the company with enhanced visibility into its cloud spending through an intuitive interface, monthly cost optimization reviews, and proactive recommendations from the team. In addition, the Rackspace Technology team worked closely with TrueData to implement various cost-saving strategies by analyzing the company’s Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instance usage and recommended a shift toward more cost-effective options like cleaning up their AWS Elastic Block Store (EBS). The Rackspace Technology team reviewed and optimized data storage policies across Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) buckets and assisted in migrating from the third-party data warehouse to a fully AWS-based solution.

"We've evolved beyond the initial startup phase and are now focused on fast, accurate, and sustainable deployments optimized for long-term product success. Our time and resources need to be focused on what matters, on the core product line offering, instead of inefficient side work on financial User Interface Design (UI) development," said Nader Salehi, VP and Head of Engineering at TrueData. "Our Rackspace partnership lets us leave the intricacies of cloud cost management to the experts. The ongoing support of the Rackspace team helped ensure that TrueData is continually optimizing its cloud usage and costs. Having a partner that comes up with recommendations without me asking is invaluable.”

Rackspace and TrueData Achieved Dramatic Results Together
TrueData dramatically reduced its monthly cloud expenses by approximately 85% while simultaneously expanding its capabilities. The significant cost savings were achieved through decreased spending on AWS services as well as the elimination of expenses related to its previous third-party data warehouse solution. Beyond raw numbers, the optimization effort allowed TrueData to improve resource use by shifting more workloads to Spot Instances. The company also trimmed storage costs through efficient Amazon S3 bucket management. The Rackspace team continues to pursue additional savings through storage commitments, addressing the company's high storage usage.

"Looking to the future, TrueData plans to leverage its optimized cloud infrastructure and ongoing partnership with Rackspace to fuel further innovation," says Donny Cross, Rackspace Technology Vice President, Strategic Operations. "Rackspace is about putting our customers and their needs first and driving 85% savings for TrueData, which is a significant business outcome.”

To read more about the Rackspace Technology TrueData solution, click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid,?multicloud, and AI technology services company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

About TrueData
TrueData is a leader in independent omnichannel identity resolution, offering data enrichment and identity resolution solutions to clients focused on interoperable addressability at scale. TrueData’s identity solutions connect people & households to their digital devices. As a trusted partner of the largest enterprise data companies, AdTech platforms, and publishers worldwide, Truedata continues to build privacy-centric solutions that help clients own their data strategy and build sustainable products using the most advanced datasets.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


