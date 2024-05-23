Rackspace Technology Further Establishes Market Leadership by Being Named Dell Technologies Global Alliances Service Provider of the Year, Americas

Recognition results from a combination of best-in-class products and solutions with leading-edge information technology consulting and services to solve customers' business and IT challenges

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) – the leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced being recognized as a Dell Technologies Global Alliances Service Provider of the Year, Americas. The recognition combines Dell’s best-in-class products and solutions with Rackspace Technology’s leading-edge information technology consulting and services to solve customers' business and IT challenges. It further establishes Rackspace’s market leadership and commitment to driving transformative digital solutions at scale and providing real value to joint customers.



Through this collaboration, Rackspace Technology and Dell Technologies provide a robust set of integrated capabilities to help customers drive innovation, protect their core, future-proof their businesses, and unearth new opportunities for business growth.

"Rackspace is honored to be named Global Alliances Service Provider of the Year, Americas Award from Dell Technologies! Our longstanding collaboration with Dell has been instrumental in driving innovation and delivering exceptional business outcomes for our clients,” said Adrianna Bustamante, Vice President of Private Cloud Partnerships and Demand Generation. "Winning the award is a testament to our joint efforts in transforming the hybrid multicloud, healthcare, and AI landscape. Those efforts have enabled customers to reduce costs, improve control over data, and unlock new AI use cases, all while meeting stringent compliance and security requirements.”

For over 20 years, Rackspace Technology and Dell Technologies have collaborated to drive innovation and deliver superior business outcomes in the hybrid multicloud and AI space. Together, we help organizations overcome the complexities of hybrid multicloud environments, providing scalable, secure, and high-performance solutions.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid,?multicloud, and AI technology services company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com

