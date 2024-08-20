Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’286 0.1%  SPI 16’316 0.0%  Dow 40’897 0.6%  DAX 18’385 -0.2%  Euro 0.9532 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’870 0.0%  Gold 2’527 0.9%  Bitcoin 52’002 1.2%  Dollar 0.8587 -0.5%  Öl 77.8 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Kuros32581411Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405ABB1222171Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Roche-Aktie stabil: Roche erweitert Labortestkapazitäten für Mpox
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. in den Top 10: In diese US-Aktien investierte Zurich Insurance im zweiten Quartal 2024
Ausblick: Snowflake präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Bitcoin-Kurs schwankt stark: Anzeichen eines bevorstehenden Crashs?
Anpassung der Anlagestrategie im US-Depot: Deutsche Bank reduziert einige Beteiliungen im zweiten Quartal
Suche...

Rackspace Technology Aktie [Valor: 56073566 / ISIN: US7501021056]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.08.2024 15:00:00

Rackspace Technology Delivers on Long-standing Commitment to OpenStack Community with Launch of OpenStack Enterprise

Rackspace Technology
2.44 USD -0.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

New offering builds on a heritage of open-source leadership and development

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced a reaffirmation of its long-standing commitment to OpenStack® with the launch of Rackspace OpenStack® Enterprise, the only fully-managed, enterprise-ready cloud solution built from the ground up to ensure critical workloads are secure, efficient, and perform at scale. Rackspace’s investment in OpenStack empowers businesses to prioritize innovation over infrastructure, offering cloud flexibility at a fraction of the cost of competitors. Customers leveraging OpenStack Enterprise also benefit from Rackspace’s unparalleled support and expertise, ensuring peak performance and efficiency across their cloud environments.

"Enterprises are seeking cost-effective, flexible cloud alternatives that provide a high degree of control, aligned with open-source principles and community-driven innovation,” said Josh Villarreal, General Manager, OpenStack and Kubernetes, at Rackspace Technology. "Our re-dedication to OpenStack tackles long-standing platform challenges by simplifying complexity and delivering a range of fully managed services that enhance accessibility. We strongly believe in the impact of open source and the value of collaborative community efforts. OpenStack Enterprise reflects our longstanding confidence in its ability to revolutionize the cloud industry and deliver top-tier solutions for our customers.”

Over the past year, Rackspace has solidified its role as a leader and innovator in open-source cloud technologies by launching a comprehensive product roadmap for OpenStack and introducing frequent feature updates. The updates include a significant increase in upstream code contributions to the OpenStack community, aligning with Rackspace’s One OpenStack Strategy, which centers around using a single technology stream for the OpenStack products. The strategy’s alignment ensures that customers can seamlessly leverage each solution without a technology barrier between each product.

Rackspace’s OpenStack investment legacy dates from the platform’s original creation in collaboration with NASA in 2010. To date, Rackspace has contributed more than 5.6 million lines of code to OpenStack and is one of the largest OpenStack cloud providers in the world. Its expertise includes over one billion server hours of experience operating production-ready OpenStack clouds at scale, with a dedicated team comprising more than 150 OpenStack experts and 50+ Kubernetes administrators.

OpenStack aims to cater to a wide range of customer needs, including security and compliance for sensitive data requiring the highest levels of protection and control, with data locality and sovereignty options. It also addresses cost efficiencies, offering a pathway to lower the total cost of cloud infrastructure. Moreover, OpenStack services enable seamless application and data center modernization, allowing customers to migrate applications to the cloud without extensive changes and transition to fully managed solutions.

"As cloud infrastructure options have evolved, traditional solutions can tether enterprises with high costs and limited flexibility, limiting innovation,” said Kevin Carter, Product Director, Rackspace Technology. "We are empowering customers with industry-leading, enterprise-grade, open-source solutions that simplify infrastructure management and enable them to own their destiny, stay in control, and modernize with the latest technological advances.”

In line with its enhanced commitment to OpenStack, Rackspace worked with CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, to accelerate its scientific knowledge management breakthroughs by modernizing its OpenStack Private Cloud. The mission-critical private cloud environment supports CAS in providing scientific innovators access to cutting-edge, lifesaving, chemistry-related, and life-science research. CAS prioritized high availability, reliability, and performance to meet its cloud platform’s highest standards.

"We partnered with Rackspace as our managed service provider to raise the bar for our private cloud on OpenStack — including everything from resiliency and reliability to service robustness,” said Luke Chandler, Senior Director of Cloud Platforms and Solutions, Infrastructure and Support Services for CAS. "Rackspace played a crucial role in enabling CAS to implement a robust private cloud infrastructure that will empower people, companies, institutions, and academics to develop innovations faster and deliver scientific discoveries that save people’s lives.”

Click here for more information about Rackspace and OpenStack. To read the Rackspace Technology CAS case study, click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


Analysen zu Rackspace Technology

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pensionskassen: Potenzial ungenutzt? – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Werner E. Rutsch (Axa IM) & François Bloch

Nutzen Pensionskassen die volle Flexibilität, die ihnen der gesetzliche Rahmen bei Anlagestrategie und Risikomanagement bietet?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen beantwortet Dr. Werner E. Rutsch, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei AXA Investment Managers Schweiz, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investmentstratege, und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Dr. Rutsch beleuchtet zudem die zentrale Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit in der Geldanlage und erklärt, warum Private Equity zunehmend an Bedeutung gewinnt. Seine Einblicke bieten wertvolle Perspektiven auf die aktuellen Trends und Herausforderungen im institutionellen Investmentbereich.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Pensionskassen: Potenzial ungenutzt? – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Werner E. Rutsch (Axa IM) & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:51 Julius Bär: 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Allianz SE
10:05 Glencore bleibt im Kohlegeschäft
09:23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, VAT Group
09:08 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
09:05 SG-Marktüberblick: 20.08.2024
09:00 Pensionskassen: Potenzial ungenutzt? – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Werner E. Rutsch (Axa IM) & François Bloch
06:20 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Gewinnserie ausgebaut
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’793.51 19.68 Y4SSMU
Short 13’061.31 13.74 5FUBSU
Short 13’529.88 8.98 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’285.81 20.08.2024 15:10:31
Long 11’780.00 19.34
Long 11’537.58 13.98 UEYS7U
Long 11’030.75 8.91 SSRM9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
Neue Funktionen beim iPhone 16: Was bringt das nächste Apple-Smartphone?
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Verluste im ersten Halbjahr
Varta-Aktie tiefrot: Sanierungsplan - Aktionäre verlieren - Porsche steigt ein
Anpassung der Anlagestrategie im US-Depot: Deutsche Bank reduziert einige Beteiliungen im zweiten Quartal
Q2 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von George Soros
Goldman Sachs-Analyst: NVIDIA als Top-Aktie 2024 - Startet jetzt die nächste Rally?
Aktien-Top-Ten: In diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Harris-Erfolg drückt Bitcoin: Bernstein-Analysten warnen vor Abwärtstrend
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit