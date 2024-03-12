Rackspace Technology Announces Refinancing Transactions, Significantly Reducing Debt and Securing New Money Investment

Company to Receive $275 Million of New Money to Advance Key Strategic Initiatives



Company to Launch Public Exchange Offer to All Existing Term Loan Lenders and Secured Note Holders

SAN ANTONIO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), ("Rackspace” or the "Company”), a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced that it has closed a private debt exchange (the "Private Exchange”) with certain of its creditors representing more than 72% of the Company’s first lien term loans and more than 64% of its first lien notes, as well as 100% of its Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF”) commitments.

Through the Private Exchange, Rackspace has eliminated more than $375 million of net debt and has received $275 million of new money (the "New Money Financing”) that will come to the balance sheet as additional liquidity to advance key strategic initiatives. Additionally, the maturities on the RCF and other participating senior debt facilities were extended to May 2028.

In connection with the transaction, the Company plans to launch a public debt exchange offer (the "Public Exchange Offer”) to all its outstanding lenders and first lien noteholders. The Public Exchange Offer will offer existing lenders and first lien noteholders new term loans or new first lien notes, as applicable, with an improved security position, tighter covenants, and other restrictions. Through full participation in the Public Exchange Offer, the Company has the opportunity to eliminate more than $600 million in net debt, reducing net annual interest expense by approximately $13 million.

These transactions represent another significant step forward in the Company’s capital structure evolution. Following the closing of the Public Exchange Offer and assuming full participation, Rackspace will have raised $575 million of new capital over the past 12 months, reducing the Company’s net financial debt by over $900 million during such period and lowering its net annual interest expense by approximately $40 million. In addition, with the extension and amendment of the RCF, Rackspace will continue to have access to the full $375 million available under the RCF, bringing total liquidity to over $700 million.

"By both significantly reducing our debt and infusing new capital, this transaction strengthens Rackspace Technology’s financial position and enhances our ability to continue delivering value to our customers with industry-leading hybrid, multicloud and AI solutions,” said Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer of Rackspace Technology. "The confidence of our financial partners is an encouraging testament to the momentum we have achieved over the last year, and we look forward to accelerating execution of our strategic growth initiatives.”

There will be no change in Rackspace’s equity ownership as a result of the transaction, which significantly decreases the Company’s debt balance and reduces its interest expense.

Advisors

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel for the Company, PJT Partners LP served as investment banker for the Company, and C Street Advisory Group served as strategic communications advisor in the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to the special committee of the Company’s board of directors.

About Rackspace Technology

