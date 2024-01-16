Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rackspace Technology Aktie
Rackspace Introduces Intelligent Co-worker for the Enterprise Accelerator on AWS Marketplace

Rackspace Technology
Revolutionary AI system designed to support knowledge workers in the enterprise

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Intelligent Co-worker for the Enterprise (ICE™) Accelerator on AWS Marketplace. This new service is part of the Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIRTM), a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, enhancing customer experience, improving service quality, and accelerating value creation through the secure and practical application of AI technologies.

The Rackspace ICE Accelerator on AWS Marketplace is designed to support knowledge workers in the enterprise with its unique ability to access and synthesize information from multiple sources, such as documents, databases, or the web, and generate relevant and concise answers and summaries. 

"Deployed in 8 weeks, the Rackspace ICE Accelerator on AWS Marketplace leverages the latest developments in Amazon Bedrock and other native AWS services to retrieve relevant information from enterprise systems and documents to generate insights to support decision making,” said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. "Our customers across industries are using the Rackspace ICE Accelerator on AWS Marketplace to enhance their productivity, creativity, and accuracy in various tasks.”

Rackspace ICE Accelerator on AWS Marketplace Use Case Examples:

  • Educational institutions: the Rackspace ICE Accelerator on AWS Marketplace enables personalized student learning experiences. 
  • Customer service teams: enhance support with more comprehensive and precise information. 
  • Sales teams: leverage the Rackspace ICE Accelerator on AWS Marketplace for lead qualification, customized sales proposals, and faster deal closures. 
  • Travel and hospitality businesses: assist travelers with trip planning, bookings, and destination activities.
  • Healthcare providers: deliver personalized health information and over-the-counter medication advice to patients.  

AWS and Rackspace Technology work together to solve customers’ most complex and transformative cloud challenges. With more than 2,200+ AWS certifications and 16 AWS competency designations, Rackspace Technology delivers cutting-edge AWS capabilities to help customers achieve operational efficiency, innovation, agility, and cost savings.

Rackspace Technology is a Premier AWS Consulting Partner with deep AWS expertise and scalability to take on the most challenging of customer projects.

Click here for the Rackspace ICE Accelerator on AWS Marketplace or click here to watch informative FAIR videos.

About FAIR

  • FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to accelerating the secure, responsible, and sustainable adoption of generative AI solutions across industries. FAIR aims to be a force multiplier to accelerate the pragmatic and secure use-case-based adoption of generative AI in businesses across all industries. It builds on unique Rackspace Technology IP and multicloud capabilities along with their global footprint to facilitate:
  • Scaled and Global AI/ML, MLOps, Analytics, DataOps, and Application and Data modernization for the Cloud.
  • Open Innovation and solutions powered by AWS.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

PR Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com 


