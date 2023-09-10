Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.09.2023 00:44:00

Racheal Cecil and Tyler James win the 2023 Onewheel World Championships at Race for the Rail

SKY TAVERN, Nev., Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Racheal Cecil and Tyler James have won the 2023 Onewheel World Championships at Race for the Rail. Both competitors took home a $10,000 grand prize and the coveted Race for the Rail sword trophy. The replay of the action packed women's and men's races are available on Onewheel's YouTube channel.

Racheal Cecil the 2023 Women's Race for the Rail Champion

Atlanta's Racheal Cecil and San Diego'sTyler James claim the title as fastest Onewheel riders on earth.

The Race for the Rail is Onewheel's biggest and most ambitious racing competition of the year. Over the two days of competition, thirty of the best Onewheel riders descended on Nevada's Sky Tavern Resort to compete in a boardercross-style race for a chance to claim the title of World Champion and their chance at the $25,000 prize purse. 

Both Cecil and James successfully navigated difficult terrain, challenging features and a host of other talent riders to come in first place. Racheal Cecil out of Atlanta, Georgia is the first ever back to back World Champion after winning the event last year. "Being in that final heat with Rachel, Raequel and Allie was an amazing feeling," said Cecil. "We've all been racing for years now and I'm honored to have been the one to lead the pack."

Tyler James, of San Diego was able to find clean lines and fast laps on his way to win his second Race For The Rail after winning in 2020. "I was so stoked to race with all these talented riders today and feel blessed to come out on top."

"This is a huge day for the sport of Onewheel. Both of these riders are incredibly talented and deserving," said Chief Evangelist Jack Mudd. "The course was incredibly challenging and with so many great riders out there, it took an incredible performance to finish first. These riders put on an absolute show today."

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers worldwide. Onewheel Pint X retails for $1400 and offers riders a range of 12-18 miles with a top speed of 18mph; Onewheel GT is available for $2,200 and offers riders a range of 20-32 miles with a top speed of 20mph. Onewheel accessories are also available at www.onewheel.com.  

Images from the event can be found here.

About Future Motion, Inc
Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 37 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide. 

Tyler James, the 2023 Race for the Rail Men's Winner

(PRNewsfoto/Future Motion, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/racheal-cecil-and-tyler-james-win-the-2023-onewheel-world-championships-at-race-for-the-rail-301922727.html

SOURCE Future Motion, Inc.

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
