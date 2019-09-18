Race for Relapsing Polychondritis' Drive for Awareness Makes a Stop in Marquette this Week for A Symposium Exploring Autoimmune Diseases

MARQUETTE, Mich., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you are one of the 50 million Americans who live with an autoimmune disease, you know that it can be challenging to get the answers you need. If you're a medical professional, you know that educational resources about these diseases are limited. Whether it's lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, relapsing polychondritis or one of the many other autoimmune diseases, not nearly enough is known about diagnosis and treatment.

NMU's Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, in conjunction with the Race for RP (Relapsing Polychondritis) present A Symposium Exploring Autoimmune Diseases, Friday, September 20, at Reynolds Recital Hall. This half-day session is free and open to the public. Experts will discuss the latest research, treatments and best practices for those living with an autoimmune disease. If you or someone you know have been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, this is a rare opportunity to hear directly from leaders in the field. If you are a medical professional, you can earn continuing medical educational credits.

"One of our main priorities at Race for RP is to make sure those impacted by these diseases have access to the latest information and best practices. This collaboration with the School of Nursing at NMU is a perfect opportunity to team up and increase awareness," said David Bammert, President of the RP Foundation. "Health care professionals, nursing students and community members who may be living with these diseases will be able to engage with autoimmune specialists directly," he added.

Featured speakers include Dr. Susan Manzi, Chair of the Allegheny Health Network Medicine Institute and Chair of the Lupus Foundation of America National Board of Directors; Dr. Joseph M. Ahearn, Chair of the Allegheny Health Network Autoimmunity Institute; and Dr. Emily Somers, specialist in epidemiology at the University of Michigan Schools of Medicine and Public Health.

A Symposium Exploring Autoimmune Diseases takes place Friday, September 20, 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Reynolds Recital Hall at NMU. This event is free and open to the public. For additional information visit, http://www.bit.ly/AutoimmunitySymposium

About Race for RP

Race for RP supports research, awareness programs, and quality care for those who are affected by relapsing polychondritis and related diseases. The Race for RP is driving awareness and accelerating research. For more information visit, http://www.raceforrp.org

About Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation

The Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation's purpose is to increase awareness about relapsing polychondritis (RP), provide for those who are affected by RP, support research to advance a cure, and promote quality care for RP patients. For more information visit, http://www.polychondritis.org

About Relapsing Polychondritis

Relapsing polychondritis (RP) is rare, debilitating and in some cases fatal autoimmune diseases which attacks the patient's cartilage including the ears, nose, airways and joints, as well as the eyes, skin, heart valves and brain.

