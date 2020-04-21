21.04.2020 21:15:00

Rabbit Hole Kicks Off #2DreamInside Campaign with Contribution to Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabbit Hole and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation are pleased to announce a long-term partnership developed to provide immediate financial relief to the bar industry and support the 501c3 nonprofit's mission of leaving a long-lasting impact on the communities it touches. The donation marks the beginning of a campaign created by Rabbit Hole called #2DreamInside, an initiative inspired by Kaveh Zamanian who pursued a personal dream, stepping away from a successful career as a psychologist to start his own spirits company.

The iconic Rabbit Hole Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky

#2DreamInside encourages cocktail professionals and enthusiasts alike to pause during these turbulent times, reflect on how their lives can look in better days ahead and help others in the process.

Rabbit Hole is kick starting #2DreamInside with a $50,000 donation for direct COVID-19 financial relief to the bar industry in partnership with Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, to benefit bartenders in the Tales of the Cocktail network. Rabbit Hole will also contribute an additional $2 for every social media post that shares the #2DreamInside hashtag, committing up to an additional $150,000 to support the bar industry through Foundation initiatives.

Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole's CEO, founder and whiskey maker said, "Rabbit Hole started as a dream, the craziest thing I've ever done, but now, I'm doing what I love and every day I hope to inspire others to do the same. Ironically crisis forces clarity and with COVID there is an opportunity to help others look inside to find their dream. So, we've partnered with the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation to launch the #2dreaminside campaign. We hope that this campaign encourages folks to take time, look inside, share their dreams and pursue their true calling."

Proceeds from the #2dreaminside campaign will be used to help underwrite Tales of the Cocktail Foundation health and wellness initiatives such as  Full Hands In / Full Hands Out, a weekly webinar series bringing leaders in the drinks industry together to discuss tough topics affecting our community and Beyond the Bar which launched in 2017 to support, and empower action to improve health and wellbeing within the global drinks industry.

"We are honored to partner with Kaveh and the Rabbit Hole team to provide meaningful COVID-19 relief efforts to bartenders in our network during these challenging times," said Caroline Rosen, President of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. "We are immensely grateful to establish a long-term partnership that will allow us to keep our bar industry connected while furthering our mission to Educate, Advance and Support this global community."

Through the #2DreamInside campaign, Rabbit Hole and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation are developing uplifting content to help keep bartenders and drinks enthusiasts connected while social distancing. Content will include live stream video interviews with Kaveh and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, bartender challenges and live stream mixology classes, 360 virtual tours of the Rabbit Hole Distillery, virtual happy hours and virtual tastings with chefs. For more information, please visit #2DreamInside.

About Rabbit Hole

Diversifying the spirits landscape with one-of-a-kind whiskeys is Kentucky-based Rabbit Hole. Established in 2012 by Founder and Whiskey Maker Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole unifies heritage techniques with innovative, exclusive mash bills to create singular expressions of super premium American whiskey. Through its signature bottlings – Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Dareringer Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks and Heigold Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rabbit Hole turns the whiskey world on its tail, inviting imbibers to take a sip and dive down the rabbit hole, where "there's no going back™." The brand's iconic, awe-inspiring distillery, named the architectural icon of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, produces 1.2 million proof gallons annually and showcases the entire process of crafting bourbon from grain to bottle, unlike any other distillery in the country. Rabbit Hole is a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and is the official American Whiskey of the James Beard Foundation's "Taste America" event series. Follow Rabbit Hole on Instagram @Rabbit Hole and Facebook @ Rabbit Hole Distillery.

About Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization that educates, advances and supports the global hospitality industry and creates lasting impact in our host communities. Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is the global leader in spirits education and a platform to tackle issues facing the industry. The pillars of the Foundation are to Educate, Advance and Support the hospitality industry through programs that benefit individuals and organizations in the community and to make a lasting impact in communities that host our events. For more information on Tales of the Cocktail, please visit www.talesofthecocktail.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rabbit-hole-kicks-off-2dreaminside-campaign-with-contribution-to-tales-of-the-cocktail-foundation-301044665.html

SOURCE Rabbit Hole

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.60
2.49 %
Roche Hldg G 335.70
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’282.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 418.00
-1.55 %
Adecco Group 41.33
-1.62 %
ABB 16.51
-3.96 %
CS Group 7.63
-4.31 %
The Swatch Grp 188.40
-4.56 %
UBS Group 8.99
-4.68 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-10.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:13
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
09:44
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:05
Stimmung leicht gedämpft
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
US-Börsen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex folgten am Dienstag den negativen Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien. Die Wall Street weist kräftige Abschläge aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB