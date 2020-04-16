+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 20:47:00

RA Holding Corp. Releases Quarterly Financial Statements

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RA Holding Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it has published its unaudited interim condensed financial statements as of and for the three month period ended September 30, 2019. The financial reports will be made available at http://cases.gardencitygroup.com/arcapita/reports.php.

About RA Holding Corp.

RA Holding Corp. is the top-level holding company in the group created pursuant to the plan of reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C.(c) and certain of its affiliates under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SECURITIES

Contact: Lois Mannon, Mannon Consulting LLC
Tel: (614) 560-6071 Fax: (614) 573-6667 E-Mail: LMannon@mannonconsult.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ra-holding-corp-releases-quarterly-financial-statements-301042232.html

SOURCE RA Holding Corp.

