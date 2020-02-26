R9B's HUNT-as-a-Service Announced as a Finalist in Applied Technology--Cybersecurity at the 2020 Edison Awards

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B (root9B, LLC), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services and training, today announced that HUNT-as-a-Service (HaaS) has been named a finalist in Applied Technology--Cybersecurity for the 2020 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world's best innovations and innovators. The Edison Awards will announce the winners of the gold, silver and bronze award winners in April 2020.

R9B Hunt-as-a-Service (HaaS) was designed to detect and stop intruders who have already defeated an organization's existing security technologies. HaaS applies a human-machine approach to today's sophisticated threat environment; equipping its cyber defenders with advanced detection and proactive defensive technology to identify signs of planned and active attacks, allowing defenders to execute actions to neutralize threats. "R9B is thrilled to once again be recognized for developing advanced cybersecurity software and services that protect enterprises from sophisticated threats," said Eric Hipkins, Founder and CEO, R9B.

"Our model adds a human-based HUNT environment to automated defense measures, enabling defenders to proactively maneuver through proprietary networks and systems to identify indicators of an attack and preemptively counter these threats."

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot will be sent to an independent judging panel. The judging panel is comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

In 2013, R9B introduced the concept of cyber threat HUNTing (HUNT). This methodology, originally developed for national defense, takes a new approach to Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) security and cybersecurity. Rather than relying on software and appliances alone, threat HUNTing incorporates new, proactive tactics, techniques, and procedures to identify and eliminate threats from proprietary networks.

For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2021 awards will open in August 2020.

About R9B

Based in Colorado Springs, Colo., R9B is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. R9B is a portfolio company of Tracker Capital Management, an early-stage investor focused principally on emerging technologies and companies with the potential to advance U.S. national security interests. For more information, visit www.root9b.com.

