R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Complimentary Overnight Biologic Shipping for Practice Network Partners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Stem Cell, the nation's leader in regenerative cellular therapies, is now offering complimentary overnight shipping to its nationwide practice network partners. Not only does this save practices considerable monies on the acquisition of biologics, but also due to volume in its Network the biologics themselves are less expensive.

Since the regenerative biologics mostly require dry ice shipping, this amounts to practices saving $150 every time they order biologics. The best stem cell and exosome biologics require cryogenic freezing in order to maintain viability of cells, proteins and growth factors for optimal regeneration.

Shipping with dry ice maintains the viability of the regenerative components, but it is expensive. Because R3 Stem Cell's nationwide network includes over 40 practices and considerable biologic volume, cost savings are passed on to Network practices which includes free shipping. Biologics offered include amniotic and umbilical cord tissue, adipose stem cell kits and exosome biologics.

For the past eight years, R3 has implemented a Partnership Program second to none. The Program includes first rate regenerative biologics with a perfect safety record, free shipping, active patient stem cell marketing, IRB approved research, and a portal including comprehensive provider and patient education. In addition, R3 performs monthly seminars for practices to help with patient education. Participating practices are offered geographic exclusivity for the marketing.

To date, R3's worldwide network of practices has performed over 14,000 stem cell and exosome therapies in the past eight years. Outcomes have been stellar, and the peer to peer network has been vital in helping providers share best practice protocols.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "There are so many benefits to being an R3 Partner Practice. Yes we offer free shipping and first rate biologics for less, but our portal includes over 50 presentation and procedure videos, and practices can participate in our IRB Approved research studies too!"

To learn more about the R3 Partnership Program, visit https://r3stemcell.com/become-a-provider/ or call R3 today at (844) GET-STEM.

