R3 Stem Cell Awards Annual Academic Scholarship to Deserving Student in Georgia

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Stem Cell awarded its annual academic scholarship recently to a young talented student at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville, Georgia. Madalyn Reed Morton, a freshman college softball pitcher, won the $1500 scholarship and is the first recipient of the award. She was selected out of over 50 applicants.

Ms. Morton's academic career to date has been stellar, with a cumulative GPA of 3.89 with a full course load. She is currently working hard at the Division 1 Junior College with the plan to transfer to a major Division 1 school to play softball and major in Sports Marketing.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "Madalyn's application was exceptional. She's balancing academics and athletics very well. She actually has received stem cell therapy in the past for athletic injuries as an alternative to surgery, and her recovery is going very well. Her essay was beautifully written!"

For the scholarship award, applicants needed to submit a 1000 word essay on "How do you foresee stem cells affecting human life and health 10 years from now?" In addition, applicants need a minimum GPA of 2.5 and to show proof of current enrollment or acceptance.

Ms. Morton wrote in her essay, "Younger patients with knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle injuries will look forward to faster recovery and few side effects from stem cell therapy. Stem cell replacement, with the limited recovery period, will allow student athletes to maintain their strong athletic track and experience no disruption to the academic schedule."

The scholarship from R3 Stem Cell is an annual award, with applications due prior to the end of the year. The yearly scholarship contribution provides a new avenue for R3 to give back to the ever-progressing academic community, while investing in young minds who are the cornerstone to the future of the stem cell field. The primary goal for aspiring students is for them to realize their importance and impact they can have with their educational success through investments like this and others who share the same passion.

Added Dr. David Greene, "Congratulations to Madalyn! Georgia Highlands College is a great institution and is allowing her to pursue her dreams. Her own regenerative medicine procedure appears to be working well, and the way she tied that in to her application was exceptionally orchestrated. I encourage all qualified students to apply for the upcoming year!"

In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants simply need to visit https://r3stemcell.com/scholarship/ and follow the instructions.

About R3 Stem Cell: For the past 8 years, R3's Centers of Excellence have performed over 13,000 stem cell procedures nationwide. R3 Centers offer regenerative therapies that are safe and have helped patients achieve a better quality of life, with R3 offering a Therapy Commitment as well. To learn more visit https://r3stemcell.com and to set up a free consultation, simply call (844) GET-STEM.

SOURCE R3 Stem Cell