R3 Stem Cell Aesthetics Training Scheduled for Nov 15-16, 2019 in Scottsdale AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Stem Cell is now enrolling for its upcoming hands on Regenerative Aesthetics Training Course coming up November 15-16th, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. The course will teach all types of aesthetic providers skills in micro-needling, hair restoration, facial and body rejuvenation along with erectile dysfunction using stem cells, exosomes, thread lifting and PRP therapy.

All types of providers including MD, DO, NP, PA, RN, ND and aesthetician injectors should call (844) GET-STEM for more information and to enroll.

As an increasing number of patients ask providers about regenerative aesthetics procedures, there is a huge need for training that teaches the best skills in a hands on setting. The R3 Course includes real patients for hands on training with stem cell biologics, exosomes, PRP therapy and PDO thread lifting. In addition, each provider receives a free regenerative procedure!

The regenerative aesthetics trainers at the course are experts in stem cell and PRP facelifts. This includes combining regenerative biologics with fillers, micro needling and thread lifting to provide the best nonoperative results. Stem cell and PRP facelifts offer a great option for patients to achieve a much younger appearance without potentially risky surgery.

Said R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA "Any provider who wants to offer the stem cell procedures for hair, face and ED needs to attend this course. We go through marketing for patient acquisition, then teach in a hands on setting the best techniques for becoming an expert in these procedures. Become your local expert!"

PDO thread lifting is a great addition to regenerative aesthetics, but it can be tricky to achieve the best results while avoiding complications. The FDA requires providers to be Certified, and R3 offers a Sunday PDO Thread Lifting Training Course on November 17th for MD's, DO's and NP's to get Certified specifically in thread lifting.

Hair restoration procedures also require a specific skill set in order to achieve numbing and the systematic approach to injecting the biologics for optimal results. The R3 expert hair trainers will teach providers who is a good candidate, how to perform the workup and then how to perform the procedures using best practice protocols.

Erectile dysfunction procedures are also taught including the P Shot and the O Shot. The procedures may be very effective, and the R3 trainers will show how to perform the procedures and ancillary therapies to provide the best outcome.

Real patients will be available for providers to learn on in a hands on setting, and each attendee will also receive a stem cell procedure as well.

Currently the course is being offered with $1000 off to make it $2495. The training will take place at ASU SkySong Center for Innovation in the beautiful setting of Scottsdale, Arizona. Call (844) GET-STEM and visit https://stemcelltrainingcourse.org for more information and registration.

