R3 Medical Training Now Offering $500 Off Its March Regenerative Aesthetics Course

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Medical Training is now offering $500 off its upcoming two day Regenerative Aesthetics Course for those who register on the web site. The course is very hands on, including real patients, biologics and procedures. The code to use for the discount is only available with online registration and the code is R3FIVE.

The upcoming course is March 11-12th, 2020, at Westin Lake Las Vegas. The course includes hands on teaching and procedures for hair restoration, facial rejuvenation, and sexual health.

The Regenerative Aesthetics Training Course also includes a Certification for PDO Thread Lifting. By learning who to perform procedures on, biologics to include and where to perform the threads, the combination offers an amazing option that not many providers can perform. This will make attendees their local leaders in regenerative aesthetics.

Along with learning how to perform the procedures and do them at the course, providers also will receive a free procedure as well with either umbilical stem cell biologics or exosomes. Currently, registered attendees are allowed to bring an administrator for free.

According to R3 Medical Training CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "Attendees receive hands on training that is immediately useful in practice! We have found that the skill set obtained sticks when attendees are assisting with real procedures on real patients with real biologics. Also, attendees get a free procedure as well!"

The $500 discount is offered for those who register online at https://stemcelltrainingcourse.org/aesthetics/registration/ with the code R3FIVE. For those who have additional questions, call (888) 998-6343.

SOURCE R3 Medical Training