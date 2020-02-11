R3 Medical Training is Now Registering for PDO Thread Lift Training Certification Course March 11-12, 2020 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Medical Training is now enrolling for its PDO Thread Lift Training Course scheduled for March 11-12th, 2020 in Las Vegas. The training consists of thread lift placement on real patients for the face, abdomen and other areas as well. Call (888) 988-6343 to register.

PDO thread lifts represent an excellent alternative currently for nonoperative facelift. The procedures are safe, quick and with the latest thread lift technology very effective. R3 Medical Training utilizes threads from PDO Max, which are FDA cleared with over 10 different styles.

For the thread lift certification training, attendees will learn who is a good candidate, how to decide placement and then perform the procedures with expert certified trainers.

According to R3 Medical Training CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "It's hard to learn thread lift techniques from videos, as there are quite a few nuances. Not only do attendees learn how to make decisions, but also get to perform them on real patients! The immersive experience really hits home with the new skill set, and providers will be able to immediately implement threads in practice!"

Attendees routinely rave about R3 Medical Training's setup, as there are no cadavers or models. Only real patients are brought in, and it's been memorable for attendees.

In addition to the live procedures, attendees also receive amazing show specials for thread packages. The savings pay for the course, as attendees also receive a free procedure too.

Added Dr. Greene, "There is no better thread lift training experience. In addition to performing threads on real patients, attendees also can have a procedure in addition to working with regenerative biologics too. Don't settle on an inferior course that just talks about threads and doesn't allow for hands on. It's critical!"

Currently, the PDO Thread Lift Certification Course is included as part of the R3 Regenerative Aesthetics Course. This means that attendees not only get certified in PDO Thread Lifts, but also learn regenerative aesthetic techniques for hair restoration, facial rejuvenation and also sexual health. The stem cell hair restoration training course is an amazing addition to one's practice, as it works great and saves cost compared to a hair transplant.

To find out more about the PDO Thread Lift training course and the regenerative aesthetics, visit the website http://r3medicaltraining.com/ and call (888) 988-6343.

SOURCE R3 Medical Training