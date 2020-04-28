+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020

R3 Medical Training Announces Virtual Functional Medicine Course May 28-30th

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Medical Training announced today it is accepting registrations for its live, virtual Functional Medicine Certification CourseMay 28-30, 2020. The three day course will be live streamed so that providers can take it from anywhere. Providers who take the course can receive up to 20 CME's as well.

With Functional Medicine becoming more mainstream and extremely popular, providers nationwide have been asking R3 to add the course for years. Functional Medicine providers are able to evaluate the root cause of patient symptoms, rather than just masking problems with drugs.

According to R3 Medical Training CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "We offer comprehensive functional medicine training in just THREE days for only $1995 with up to 20 CME Credits. Most organizations want providers to pay over five times that and spread the course out for a year. That makes no sense!"

Providers that sign up receive all the presentations and handouts to keep, along with a stellar BONUS Package that includes one on one live coaching along with a free book written by one of the instructors Dr. Tal Cohen.

The renowned group of instructors includes Dr. Liz Lipski, PhD, who has written several books on functional medicine and clinical nutrition along with being a Professor at Maryland University.

As mentioned, the three day course will be live streamed in HD and providers can take it from anywhere. This includes MD, DO, NP, ND, RN, DC, PT, acupunturists and more! Providers receive up to 20 CME Credits, which are Category 1.

To sign up for the course, simply visit https://functionalmedcertification.com or call (888) 998-6343.

 

SOURCE R3 Medical Training

