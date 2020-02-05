05.02.2020 06:00:00

R3 Medical Training Announces Hands On MSK Ultrasound Injection Course for March 12, 2020 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Medical Training has announced it is now accepting early bird registration for its next MSK ultrasound injection training course for March 12th, 2020 being held in Las Vegas at Westin Lake Las Vegas resort. The course includes hands on experience with real patients for both large and small joints.

Ultrasound guided injections are exceptionally helpful for healthcare providers, as it increases accuracy and improves outcomes. In addition, patients truly appreciate the expertise and it can help with patient acquisition. However, most ultrasound injection courses are way too didactic based.

According to R3 Medical Training CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, " Our MSK ultrasound injection course involves hands on training that is immersion based. Providers jump right in with our expert trainers, learning how to perform diagnostic scans along with joint procedures on real patients! It's the best way to learn, and attendees rave about the course due to the immersive experience."

The ultrasound trainers have decades of teaching experience. Each attendee may also receive an injection if desired, which will include either exosomes or a stem cell biologic. Typical attendees include MD, DO, NP, DC, ND, and others. As part of the R3 Heroes Program, some of the patients involved are military veterans who have been chosen to receive free procedures.

There are CME options for the course, and each attendee receives an ultrasound book written by one of the trainers. Along with the MSK ultrasound injection course, R3 also offers a comprehensive stem cell training course, regenerative aesthetics course and PDO thread lift certification course. Providers may also sign up for the other courses for the same weekend by visiting https://stemcelltrainingcourse.org or calling.

To find out more about the courses and to sign up, call (888) 998-6343.

 

SOURCE R3 Medical Training

