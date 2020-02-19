19.02.2020 06:00:00

R3 Medical Training Announces Course Specials for MSK Ultrasound Injection Training March 12th in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nation's leader in MSK Ultrasound Injection Training, R3 Medical, announced today the course specials for the upcoming March 12th training in Las Vegas. Not only will each attendee receive a complimentary regenerative procedure, but also $500 off an ultrasound machine purchase (new machines).

When it comes to performing joint injections, using ultrasound guidance is amazingly efficient and helpful for providers. The reason is that ultrasound guided injections are not only accurate, but the machines are small so they are very portable.

The ultrasound course is hands on, with real patients coming in to receive real procedures. Said R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "The ultrasound guided injection course does not involve animal meat or cadavers. We have real patients there with real pathology, so the experience is totally hands on! Our expert trainers have over 20 years experience each. The skills learned will be useful immediately."

When it comes to deciding which ultrasound machine to purchase, it can be very confusing. This way providers get to see and work with several types of units and see which one they are comfortable with.

The full day course covers both large and small joints, and the cost is only $845 (normally $895). Each provider receives an exosome injection if desired, which makes the course pay for itself!

R3 Medical Training is the nation's leader in hands on courses. In addition to the ultrasound injection training, they also offer a PDO thread lift training course along with multiple stem cell training courses.

To sign up online, visit https://mskultrasoundcourse.com and for more information call (888) 998-6343.

 

SOURCE R3 Medical Training

