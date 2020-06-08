R3 International Now Offering New Stem Cell Therapy Program for Lyme Disease in Mexico

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Stem Cell International announced that it is now offering a new program with stem cell therapy for Lyme disease. R3 has been offering effective treatment at its international clinics for a while, but with the new program patients receive more cost effective options with 100 to 200 million stem cells involved.

Stem cell treatment for Lyme disease in Mexico has been very effective at helping patients achieve symptom relief and regain an improved quality of life. Depending on a patient's history, the R3 International licensed provider will decide whether to add additional exosomes along with stem cells to the regimen.

The new program for Lyme disease involves either 150 million stem cells or 200 million. While these cell counts are incredibly high, it needs to be noted that the biologics come from a Mexico lab that achieves quality standards that exceed those of the FDA in the US.

There are two options for the Stem Cell Lyme disease program. One is a 5 day stay where Lyme patients receive several treatments during that time. The second option is for a patient to return to the Center for four visits over a year. The decision of which program to participate in is up to the patient and his/her family.

R3 Stem Cell International in Tijuana Mexico is only 20 minutes from the San Diego International Airport. R3 provides concierge escorted transportation to and from the clinic from San Diego, with hundreds of patients over the past year receiving successful care at the modern center.

The stem cell and exosome biologics used for Lyme disease care come from a lab that has an incredible safety record, and each treatment's biologic comes with a full Certificate of Analysis. Because Mexico allows stem cell culturing, the cell counts are extremely high with a viability of over 90%. No preservative is even necessary.

According to R3 International CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "Patients and their families dealing with Lyme disease deserve a safe, clinically effective and cost effective option. We put that together in Mexico, with all inclusive treatment starting at $8975 which includes hotel and ground transportation. Tough conditions like Lyme disease necessitate large cell counts for optimal outcome, and most international centers charge 3 to 5 times our fees. Not with us!"

Each patient undergoes a free phone consultation with R3 International's licensed, experienced stem cell doctor. Simply call (888) 988-0515 to set one up.

SOURCE R3 Stem Cell International