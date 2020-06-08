08.06.2020 06:00:00

R3 International Now Offering New Stem Cell Therapy Program for Lyme Disease in Mexico

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Stem Cell International announced that it is now offering a new program with stem cell therapy for Lyme disease. R3 has been offering effective treatment at its international clinics for a while, but with the new program patients receive more cost effective options with 100 to 200 million stem cells involved.

Stem cell treatment for Lyme disease in Mexico has been very effective at helping patients achieve symptom relief and regain an improved quality of life. Depending on a patient's history, the R3 International licensed provider will decide whether to add additional exosomes along with stem cells to the regimen.

The new program for Lyme disease involves either 150 million stem cells or 200 million. While these cell counts are incredibly high, it needs to be noted that the biologics come from a Mexico lab that achieves quality standards that exceed those of the FDA in the US.

There are two options for the Stem Cell Lyme disease program. One is a 5 day stay where Lyme patients receive several treatments during that time. The second option is for a patient to return to the Center for four visits over a year. The decision of which program to participate in is up to the patient and his/her family.

R3 Stem Cell International in Tijuana Mexico is only 20 minutes from the San Diego International Airport. R3 provides concierge escorted transportation to and from the clinic from San Diego, with hundreds of patients over the past year receiving successful care at the modern center.

The stem cell and exosome biologics used for Lyme disease care come from a lab that has an incredible safety record, and each treatment's biologic comes with a full Certificate of Analysis. Because Mexico allows stem cell culturing, the cell counts are extremely high with a viability of over 90%. No preservative is even necessary.

According to R3 International CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "Patients and their families dealing with Lyme disease deserve a safe, clinically effective and cost effective option. We put that together in Mexico, with all inclusive treatment starting at $8975 which includes hotel and ground transportation. Tough conditions like Lyme disease necessitate large cell counts for optimal outcome, and most international centers charge 3 to 5 times our fees. Not with us!"

Each patient undergoes a free phone consultation with R3 International's licensed, experienced stem cell doctor. Simply call (888) 988-0515 to set one up.

 

SOURCE R3 Stem Cell International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
05.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Megaübernahme voraus: Britischer Pharmakonzern AstraZeneca ist an Gilead interessiert
China mit Krypto-Offensive: Eigene digitaler Staatswährung soll US-Dollar und Libra vorauseilen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
OPEC einig über Verlängerung der Erdöl-Förderlimits
Das ist los bei SpaceX: Finanzierungsrunde und erster bemannter Dragon-Flug
Umsatzgarant? Was Amazon von seinem Amazon Prime wirklich hat
Trotz laufender Ermittlungen: Wirecard hält an Jahresprognose fest
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
HSBC befürchtet Vergeltungsmassnahmen Pekings bei Huawei-Ausschluss
Tesla Model 3 crasht in LKW - Autopilot zu spät reagiert?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB