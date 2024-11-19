|
19.11.2024 14:15:09
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0002349065
Issuer Name
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
M&G Plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Nov-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Nov-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Amended notification to exclude treasury shares from denominator.
12. Date of Completion
18-Nov-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
|
