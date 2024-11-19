Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
REA Holdings Aktie [Valor: 401650 / ISIN: GB0002349065]
19.11.2024 14:15:09

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

REA Holdings
0.80 GBP -1.48%
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

19-Nov-2024 / 13:15 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0002349065

Issuer Name

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

M&G Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

13.740371

0.000000

13.740371

6022546

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

14.199286

0.000000

14.199286

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0002349065

 

6022546

 

13.740371

Sub Total 8.A

6022546

13.740371%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

M&G Plc

M&G Plc (Parent Company)

13.740371

 

13.740371%

M&G Plc

M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc)

13.740371

 

13.740371%

M&G Plc

M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited)

13.740371

 

13.740371%

M&G Plc

M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)

13.740371

 

13.740371%

M&G Plc

M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

13.740371

 

13.740371%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

Amended notification to exclude treasury shares from denominator.

12. Date of Completion

18-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 360078
EQS News ID: 2033511

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

  • Alle Nachrichten