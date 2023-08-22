Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'926 0.7%  SPI 14'412 0.7%  Dow 34'464 -0.1%  DAX 15'768 1.1%  Euro 0.9559 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'284 1.4%  Gold 1'895 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'894 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8795 0.1%  Öl 84.1 -0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Stadler Rail217818
Top News
NFT-Lending als neuer Trend - Wiederbelebung für abflauenden NFT-Handel?
Aktienstrategie: Das hat es mit Pairs-Trading auf sich
Arbonia-Aktie dreht dennoch deutlich ins Plus: Arbonia macht im ersten Halbjahr Verlust
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis lagert Life-Science-Park Rheintal in Stein aus
Zweites Quartal 2023: In diese zehn Aktien investierte Carl Icahn
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

REA Holdings Aktie [Valor: 401650 / ISIN: GB0002349065]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.08.2023 15:00:07

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

REA Holdings
0.52 GBP -0.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

22-Aug-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0002349065

Issuer Name

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

ODEY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Aug-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Aug-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5224075

 

 

 

0.000000

4.510082527

 

 

 

5224075

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.050000

0.000000

5.050000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0002349065

5224075

0

4.510082527

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

5224075

4.510082527

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

none

12. Date of Completion

21-Aug-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 266320
EQS News ID: 1708919

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1708919&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu REA Holdings PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – François Bloch heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck

Inside Trading & Investment

12:11 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Amgen Inc, Biogen Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Moderna Inc
09:39 Marktüberblick: Continental haussiert
09:07 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
08:41 SMI kann Gewinne nicht verteidigen
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck
21.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Trüber Sommermonat
18.08.23 Das Herz der deutschen Wirtschaft: kleine und mittlere Unternehmen
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'383.63 19.18 90SSMU
Short 11'647.84 13.09 DRSSMU
Short 12'033.50 8.92 3XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'923.99 22.08.2023 15:04:34
Long 10'470.95 19.18 A7SSMU
Long 10'252.56 13.93 EHSSMU
Long 9'805.70 8.89 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Das Finanzsystem ist kaputt": Ex-Credit Suisse-Topmanager Lenny Fischer rechnet mit Bankenbranche ab
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia bricht am Nachmittag ein
Konjunktursorgen bremsen weiterhin die Kauflaune: US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Abgaben
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert am Vormittag fester
Stadler Rail-Aktie etwas fester: Stadler hat Auftrag für ersten zweistöckigen Batteriezug für den US-Markt erhalten
Vetropack-Aktie tiefrot: Brand im Werk Kremsmünster setzt fünf Produktionslinien ausser Betrieb
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia zeigt sich am Vormittag fester
Nikola-Aktie schliesst zweistellig im Minus: Präsident von Nikolas Energiesparte nimmt seinen Hut
Volkswagen-Aktie knapp im Plus: VW startet Produktion der neuen Elektrolimousine ID.7 in Emden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit