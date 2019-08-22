R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of major holdings

|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
REA Holdings PLC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other (please specify)iii: Revised disclosure to reflect voting discretion on funds managed
|
X
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
Artemis Investment Management LLP on behalf of discretionary funds under management
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Cassini House
57 St. James's Street
London, SW1A 1LD
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
Name
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|
25 January 2017
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
26 January 2017
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
6.06%
|
|
6.06%
|
40,377,029
|
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|
10.16%
|
|
10.16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|