REA Holdings Aktie [Valor: 401650 / ISIN: GB0002349065]
21.09.2023 08:00:22

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

REA Holdings
0.50 GBP 0.00%
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

REA today publishes the groups half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2023. Please click on the link below to view.

The 2023 half yearly report will shortly be available to view at www.rea.co.uk.


Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877
 

Attachment

File: REA_Half_yearly_report_2023

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: IR
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 272826
EQS News ID: 1730839

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730839&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

