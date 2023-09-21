R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results



21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST





R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

REA today publishes the groups half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2023. Please click on the link below to view.

The 2023 half yearly report will shortly be available to view at www.rea.co.uk.



Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

