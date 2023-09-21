|
21.09.2023 08:00:22
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results
REA Holdings
0.50 GBP 0.00%
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)
REA today publishes the groups half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2023. Please click on the link below to view.
The 2023 half yearly report will shortly be available to view at www.rea.co.uk.
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
Attachment
File: REA_Half_yearly_report_2023
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|IR
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|272826
|EQS News ID:
|1730839
|
