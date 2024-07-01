|
01.07.2024 16:30:07
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")
Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM
In the company’s AGM statement released on 6 June 2024 directors stated that DSN had indicated informally that the DSN group did not expect to exercise their priority right to purchase REA Kaltim’s subsidiary company, CDM, such priority right having been extended to the end of June 2024. DSN has today confirmed that it will not exercise this right. Accordingly, and as previously stated, the group now intends, for the time being at least, to retain CDM.
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB0007185639
|Category Code:
|FUR - .
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|331349
|EQS News ID:
|1937161
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLC 9 % Cum.Pref.Shs
|
16:30
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM (EQS Group)
|
19.06.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Recent PDMR notifications re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (EQS Group)
|
19.06.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification (EQS Group)
|
19.06.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification (EQS Group)
Analysen zu REA Holdings PLC 9 % Cum.Pref.Shs
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: SMI und DAX freundlich -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten stärker in die neue Woche. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltet sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}