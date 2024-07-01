Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
REA Holdings Aktie [Valor: 401652 / ISIN: GB0007185639]
01.07.2024 16:30:07

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM

REA Holdings
0.80 GBP 0.00%
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM

01-Jul-2024 / 15:30 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

 

Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM

  

In the company’s AGM statement released on 6 June 2024 directors stated that DSN had indicated informally that the DSN group did not expect to exercise their priority right to purchase REA Kaltim’s subsidiary company, CDM, such priority right having been extended to the end of June 2024. DSN has today confirmed that it will not exercise this right. Accordingly, and as previously stated, the group now intends, for the time being at least, to retain CDM. 

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0007185639
Category Code: FUR - .
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 331349
EQS News ID: 1937161

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

