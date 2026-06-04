REA Holdings Aktie 401650 / GB0002349065
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04.06.2026 08:00:05
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares
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R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")
Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”)
In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025 published on 22 April 2026, the directors stated their intention that the semi-annual dividend falling due on the preference shares on 30 June 2026 would be paid on the due date.
In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2026 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2026 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 12 June 2026.
Enquiries:
R.E.A. Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|RE
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|429929
|EQS News ID:
|2339136
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.Weiterlesen!
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