R.B's newly released "The Peculiar Coercion" is a thought-provoking memoir of a family pursuing God's will amid the trials in their lives

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Peculiar Coercion": an edifying narrative containing a family's testing moments that defined their trust in God and allowed discernment in their hearts and minds on His will in their lives. "The Peculiar Coercion" is the creation of published author R.B, a retired lieutenant of Tennessee Highway Patrol and a devoted Christian.

R.B shares, "Do miracles really happen?

"Does God really work in mysterious ways?

"Can God be trusted when all things seem impossible?

"Throughout the year, there was a peculiar coercion that inundated his thoughts continuously and a feeling that he must travel back to his hometown. There was someone there he was compelled to meet with; however, he didn't know who or why.

"Every time he thought he could depart on the journey, something would come up at work or unexpected vehicle repairs, even strange expenses he had never encountered before which all started diminishing his financial resources.

"The trip back home did not appear to be a reality, but the astonishing yearning that he had to get there lingered with him constantly. He just knew in his mind that he was being led by the Holy Spirit, and this journey had to be fulfilled.

"She was diagnosed with a life-threatening situation. One surgeon told her one diagnosis, and the second surgeon gave a different opinion. What was she to do? Since her life expectancy is now diminishing, she contacts her younger sister to get encouragement.

"The author explains how he and his family 'did not conform to this world but were transformed by the renewal of their minds, that by the testing they did encounter and did discern that this impossible challenge was the will of God' just as written in Romans 12:2. He expresses how the love in this family was the real thing expressed in their actions and not just in words.

"Find out if this family accomplished the impossible assignment that God had given them and did everything make sense in the end."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.B's new book reveals the grace that abounds those who wholeheartedly accept God's calling in life despite the temptations of worldliness and the threat of doubt in their hearts.

Witness the awe-inspiring devotion of a family to God as they heed His love in times of great tribulation and uncertainty.

View the synopsis of "The Peculiar Coercion" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Peculiar Coercion" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Peculiar Coercion," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

