+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
03.08.2020 06:00:00

R.B's newly released "The Peculiar Coercion" is a thought-provoking memoir of a family pursuing God's will amid the trials in their lives

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Peculiar Coercion": an edifying narrative containing a family's testing moments that defined their trust in God and allowed discernment in their hearts and minds on His will in their lives. "The Peculiar Coercion" is the creation of published author R.B, a retired lieutenant of Tennessee Highway Patrol and a devoted Christian.

R.B shares, "Do miracles really happen?

"Does God really work in mysterious ways?

"Can God be trusted when all things seem impossible?

"Throughout the year, there was a peculiar coercion that inundated his thoughts continuously and a feeling that he must travel back to his hometown. There was someone there he was compelled to meet with; however, he didn't know who or why.

"Every time he thought he could depart on the journey, something would come up at work or unexpected vehicle repairs, even strange expenses he had never encountered before which all started diminishing his financial resources.

"The trip back home did not appear to be a reality, but the astonishing yearning that he had to get there lingered with him constantly. He just knew in his mind that he was being led by the Holy Spirit, and this journey had to be fulfilled.

"She was diagnosed with a life-threatening situation. One surgeon told her one diagnosis, and the second surgeon gave a different opinion. What was she to do? Since her life expectancy is now diminishing, she contacts her younger sister to get encouragement.

"The author explains how he and his family 'did not conform to this world but were transformed by the renewal of their minds, that by the testing they did encounter and did discern that this impossible challenge was the will of God' just as written in Romans 12:2. He expresses how the love in this family was the real thing expressed in their actions and not just in words.

"Find out if this family accomplished the impossible assignment that God had given them and did everything make sense in the end."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.B's new book reveals the grace that abounds those who wholeheartedly accept God's calling in life despite the temptations of worldliness and the threat of doubt in their hearts.

Witness the awe-inspiring devotion of a family to God as they heed His love in times of great tribulation and uncertainty.

View the synopsis of "The Peculiar Coercion" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Peculiar Coercion" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Peculiar Coercion," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Experte warnt: Steht den Märkten bald ein "Kobra-Effekt" bevor?
Siemens Healthineers vor Milliardengeschäft: Kauf von Varian Medical Systems angekündigt - Prognose nach Zahlen
Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Mögliche neue Spannungen zwischen den USA und China könnten US-Dollar-Kurs gefährden
Bank Cler will wohl Kunden im nächsten Jahr Kryptowährungen anbieten
Läuft die Kryptowährung Tether dem Bitcoin bald den Rang ab?
Rohstoffe im Juli 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
RLF-100 (aviptadil) clinical trial showed rapid recovery from respiratory failure and inhibition of coronavirus replication in human lung cells

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB