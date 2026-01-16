Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.01.2026 19:26:02

QXO Shares Slip 4% After Pricing Of Public Stock Offering

SilverSun Technologies
23.96 USD -4.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - QXO, Inc. (QXO) shares fell on Friday, declining 4.14 percent, or $1.03, after the company announced the pricing of its previously disclosed public offering.

The stock was trading at $23.99 after opening at $23.59, compared with a previous close of $25.02 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares traded between $23.50 and $24.24 during the session. The bid was $23.89 and the ask was $23.90.

QXO said it priced the offering of 31,645,570 shares of common stock at $23.80 per share, with the transaction expected to close on January 20, 2026.

Trading volume rose to about 16.72 million shares, above the average volume of 7.58 million. QXO's 52-week range stands at $11.85 to $26.24.