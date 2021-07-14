Qwalker, a Fitness App Built by First Life Insurance and TPIsoftware, Aims to Lead the Smart Health Trend in Taiwan

TAIPEI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Life Insurance collaborated with TPIsoftware to build a health and fitness mobile app Qwalker, a step tracker featuring gamification and interactivity with rewards, turning exercise into fun games. Qwalker not only gamifies health habits but also safeguards users' everyday well-being, driving a digital health transformation in Taiwan.

An App Rewarding Every Single Step

First Life Insurance is one of the leading insurance companies in Taiwan that offers diverse insurance services from health care coverage to retirement plans. In response to the increasing health consciousness, First Life Insurance launched the mobile app Qwalker with Australian quokkas as the mascot to convey happiness, helping users stay healthy and have fun at the same time.

With a friendly user interface and member data integration, Qwalker tracks users' all-day steps, walking miles and calories burned. It connects and syncs with Google Fit and Apple Health, providing users with not only access but also insight into health and well-being on the go. Qwalker also engages users with intriguing gamified experiences. Users can earn the reward points "Q Coins" if they complete daily tasks, which can be redeemed for various gifts and discounts. Through gamification, users are able to enjoy exercise with fun and reward.

Staying Physically Active at Home

Moreover, Qwalker allows users to exercise safely and enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The COVID-19 pandemic has passed the one-year mark, and significantly changed people's daily life and exercise habits. The reduced frequency of going out and social distancing measures lead to a growing trend of home-based exercises. As the pandemic continues, more and more people take up exercises at home. In response to the new norm, Qwalker is featured to be used indoors as well.

Changes Beyond Insurance Ecosystem

This innovation and collaboration mark a major milestone for First Life Insurance and TPIsoftware. Different from traditional ways of selling insurance plans, the creation of Qwalker is driving a change to the insurance ecosystem with a focus on customer experience and engagement. Digital transformation trends are making moves in the insurance sector, and the growing health consciousness and digital adoption as a result of the pandemic have fueled a life towards smart technology. First Life Insurance and TPIsoftware have embarked on diverse applications of Smart Health, and personalized strategic approaches such as custom push notification of healthcare news and services will be adopted in the near future, which further facilitates precision marketing.

In addition, the use of gamification serves as not only an incentive to motivate users to exercise more, but also a strategy to boost customer loyalty and adhesion. The interactive and dynamic user experiences successfully stimulate users' involvement, and the rewards mechanism further increases upselling and cross-selling.

Building a Life towards Smart Health

"We have our customers' best interests at heart, and that motivates us to build the Qwalker app," said Robin Lin, CEO of First Life Insurance. "The collaboration with TPIsoftware will definitely enhance our interaction and connection with the insured, and we will continue to launch more high-quality functions and exclusive activities in the future to encourage users to stay healthy and safe."

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: "TPIsoftware has been dedicated to accelerating enterprise digital transformation. The pandemic has sped up the trend of digital transformation and Smart Health, and TPIsoftware has demonstrated the competitive edge of Smart Health expertise. We are honored to build the Qwalker in collaboration with First Life Insurance and raise people's health awareness together. We look forward to providing more health management services with digital technology in the future, and bringing users diverse and comprehensive customer experiences."

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a software provider with focus in API management, AI chatbots, FinTech, digital banking, insurance. TPIsoftware also provides customized finance, life insurance, communications, and technology solutions domestically and overseas.

About First Life Insurance

Founded in 2008 under First Financial Holding Co., First Life Insurance provides comprehensive insurance plans ranging from health care coverage to retirement plans. First Life Insurance helps customers map out a promising future, where both financial wealth and wealth of mind await.

