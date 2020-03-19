QuVa Pharma® Confirms Two Partnerships to Increase Patient Safety and Support Patient Access to Higher Quality Sterile-Compounded Medications

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc. today announced that it has joined the Compounding Quality Coalition — a diverse group that comprises the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), the PEW Charitable Trusts, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and the National Association of Country and City Health Officials (NACCHO), that supports and enables patients to have access to high quality, clinically necessary compounded drugs. This move is part of QuVa's long-standing commitment to educating health care providers about the benefits of more stringent compounding requirements aimed to create a higher quality, effective and robust 503B industry.

"Hospitals and health systems should not have to worry about whether the medicine they deliver to patients is safe and effective," said Stuart Hinchen, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at QuVa. "To this end, QuVa is a strong supporter of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) view that all stakeholders have a role to play in making the implementation of the Drug Quality and Security Act of 2013 (DQSA) a success."

"The coalition's objectives to ensure DQSA continues to advance and safeguard patient access to high quality sterile compounded products is now even more enhanced by having a leading national 503B sterile compounder like QuVa join," said Coalition Co-Directors Clay Alspach and Mark Hendrickson. "QuVa has been committed to raising the standard in 503B outsourcing and this is an exciting step for us to include their voice of expertise and leadership in our efforts."

In another step that strengthens its commitment to improving overall healthcare and patient safety, QuVa has become a Platinum member of the ASHP Foundation's Corporate Partners Program— a collaboration between the ASHP Foundation, ASHP and corporations which promotes improvements in patient care. "The ASHP Foundation is thrilled to have QuVa join our efforts to support programs that enhance pharmacists' ability to improve health outcomes through optimal, safe and effective medication use," said Steven Rubloff, CEO of the ASHP Foundation. "As a Platinum Level Corporate Partner, QuVa is making an invaluable investment in patient care by funding research and education that promotes medication safety and advances pharmacy practice."

"Outsourced compounding is a vital means by which hospitals and health systems can effectively support improving patient care while also managing increasing compounding regulation and compliance requirements, shrinking work forces, and growing pressure to improve patient outcomes," said Peter Jenkins, co-founder and Chief Development Officer. "QuVa is purpose built from our expertise in cGMPs and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, and uniquely positioned to help hospitals and health systems meet their health care goals via high-quality, reliably supplied ready-to-administer sterile injectables."

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a nationally recognized, industry-leading, cGMP compliant FDA registered 503B manufacturing platform and partner of choice for compliance-oriented healthcare facilities looking to ensure a quality, safe, and consistent supply of medications. The company offers a broad portfolio of ready-to-administer products across pain management, anesthesia and OR syringes, anti-infectives, labor and delivery, cardiovascular therapeutic areas, and others. All products are distributed only once sterility and potency testing are successfully completed, and with validation supporting appropriate Beyond Use Dating (BUD). The company is committed to having a patient-safety orientation, as well as a robust product portfolio, leading compliance and safety standards, and being collaborative and transparent in service of our customers. For more information, please visit www.quvapharma.com or follow QuVa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/quvapharma-inc-/.

