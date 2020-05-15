QuisLex Receives Band 1 Ranking in Chambers and Partners' First Guide on Alternative Legal Service Providers

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal service provider long-recognized as being a pioneer in the industry, announced today that it is included in the highest rank in the Chambers and Partners' first dedicated ranking of service providers within the alternative legal services industry. QuisLex ranked in Band 1 for two of the core areas of the Alternative Legal Service Providers sector report: Contract Lifecycle Management and Litigation Services.

QuisLex provides corporate clients and law firms with industry-leading services including managed document review, contract lifecycle management, compliance services, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting.

Chambers and Partners' rankings are based on interviews with the service providers' clients and third-party market insiders, as well the service providers themselves, weighing technical ability, client service, and value.

"We are proud to continue our decade-long Band 1 ranking by the trusted experts at Chambers and Partners," says Ram Vasudevan, CEO at QuisLex. "This guide offers clients, faced with an ever-increasing choice of providers, with a select group of trusted options. QuisLex is pleased to be included among the top tier of firms offering quality services."

See Chambers Alternative Legal Service Providers 2020 e-Edition for more information, and sign up to be notified when the full report is available for download.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly-trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Financial Times as an FT Intelligent Business 35, Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Legal Process Outsourcing Provider, New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.quislex.com.

SOURCE QuisLex